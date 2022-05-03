Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A Russian serviceman patrols in the port of Mariupol amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Published

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), May 3 – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

– Israel slams Lavrov Hitler comments –

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid slams his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for alleging Adolf Hitler may have “had Jewish blood” in a bid to discredit Kyiv.

Lavrov’s comments — which invoked a conspiracy theory exploiting a gap in the dictator’s ancestry — see Israel summon Moscow’s ambassador for “clarifications” and condemn the “unforgivable and outrageous statement”.

– EU to propose new sanctions on Russia –

The European Commission is set to propose a new package of measures, including an embargo on Russian oil, officials say.

The anti-Russian measures will also target the country’s largest bank, Sberbank, which will be excluded from the global banking communications system SWIFT, diplomats said.

– Boris Johnson to address Ukraine parliament –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver an address to Ukraine’s parliament — the first by a foreign leader since Russia invaded on February 24 — where he is set to hail the country’s resistance as its “finest hour”.

He will also announce another 300 million pounds ($376 million, 358 million euros) in military aid for Kyiv, his office says.

– ‘Russia plans to annex east’ –

Russia is planning imminently to “annex” the two eastern regions of Ukraine battered by its invasion after failing to overthrow the government in Kyiv, a senior US official says.

Their plan is to annex the “Donetsk People’s Republic” and “Lugansk People’s Republic” to Russia using referenda on the question, says Michael Carpenter, US ambassador to the OSCE.

– Teen killed in Odessa –

A 15-year-old boy is killed in a fresh Russian strike on Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa, the southern city’s council says.

A missile hit a residential building that had five people inside, said the statement, adding that a girl had been hospitalised.

– EU readies for end to Russian gas supplies –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The European Union warns member states to prepare for a possible complete breakdown in gas supplies from Russia, insisting it will not cede to Moscow’s demand that imports be paid for in rubles.

The European Commission will on Tuesday propose to member states a new package of sanctions to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine, including an embargo on Russian oil, officials say.

– Top Russian general visits Ukraine –

Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, visited the Donbas front in the Ukraine war last week, a Pentagon official says, but reports that he was injured in a Ukrainian attack could not be confirmed.

– Russian clubs banned from Champions League –

Russian clubs have been banned by UEFA from participating in the Champions League and all other European competitions next season, European football’s governing body announces.

– Around 100 evacuated from steel plant –

An initial group of around 100 civilians has been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says.

Moscow says some civilians were handed over to the United Nations and the Red Cross.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Bolshoi scraps some performances –

Russia’s Bolshoi Theatre announces it is cancelling the performances directed by Kirill Serebrennikov and Timofey Kulyabin, who have both spoken out against Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

– Finnish group scraps nuclear plant deal –

Finnish-led consortium Fennovoima says it has terminated a contract with Russian group Rosatom to build Finland’s third nuclear power plant, citing the Ukraine conflict.

“The war in Ukraine has worsened the risks for the project,” Fennovoima says in a statement, also citing “significant delays”.

burs-ach/oho/qan

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Russia steps up Ukraine fight as more Mariupol evacuations expected

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine) (AFP), May 2 – Fighting raged in the critical port city of Odessa and across Ukraine’s east as fresh evacuations of civilians...

3 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to suspend voter registration exercise on Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says that the application for new registration and change in registration of voters...

16 hours ago

Headlines

Govt imposes 30-day curfew in Marsabit following increased banditry attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 -Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Monday announced a dusk to dawn curfew in Marsabit following cases of insecurity in...

19 hours ago

August Elections

Uhuru urges peace, unity, and prayers as Muslims mark Eid Ul Fitr

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2-President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, and the former Prime Minister have led Kenyans in sending a message of goodwill...

21 hours ago

Top stories

Bongo star Harmonize freed after arrest in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – Tanzanian Bongo star Harmonize,  real name Rajab Abdul Kahali, was freed Sunday following arrest over claims of failing to...

2 days ago

HANDSHAKE

VIDEO : I’m not in Ukraine, so don’t blame me for the high cost of living, Uhuru tells Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked politicians including his deputy William Ruto to stop blaming him for the high cost of living in the country...

2 days ago

World

Lebanese students in limbo after fleeing Ukraine war

Beirut (AFP), May 1 – Lebanese university students who fled Ukraine are now struggling to complete their education back home, facing a precarious future...

2 days ago

World

Risking jail and Church ire, Russian priests condemn Ukraine conflict

Novo-Bely Kamen (Russia) (AFP), May 1 – Father Georgy Edelshtein is keen to debate those who disagree with his opposition to Russia’s military campaign...

2 days ago