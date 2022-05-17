Connect with us

Safina Presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi. /FILE

August Elections

Wanjigi set to name running mate today

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi is set to unveil his running mate a day after the expiry of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) deadline for presidential aspirants to name their deputies.

Through his official Twitter handle, Wanjigi said he is confident that the ticket will form the next government which is anchored on liberating all Kenyans.

As of Monday, Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Coalition, Wiper party and Roots Party of Kenya flag bearers had picked their running mates and submitted documents for presidential and deputy presidential candidates to the IEBC.

Several independent candidates were also cleared earlier in the day.

