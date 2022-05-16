Connect with us

Roots Party Presidential candidate Wajackoyah (Left) and his running mate (far Right)

Kenya

Wajackoyah’s running mate Wamae presents papers to IEBC

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 16 – Justina Wamae has presented her papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as running mate to Roots Party Presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah.

Wamae was accompanied by Adam ‘otto’ Kadernani the Roots Party Secretary General and party leader Wajackoyah.

In an earlier interview with a local media station Wamae, 35, claimed that she will take her first puff of bhang on their inauguration day if they clinch the country’s top seat in the August, 9 general elections.

In February, Wajackoyah officially launched his State House bid with a promise to legalize bhang and suspend the constitution within the first six months.

The Presidential Aspirant had urged the next government to prioritize the cultivation of marijuana as it also has medicinal value.

“Our business will be to plant marijuana and export it to those who use it outside Kenya. This will enable us get revenue which we can use to develop our country economically,” he stated.

He indicated that he is prepared to counter perceived resistance that his proposal would evoke among the some of the country’s residents.

“I have never smoked Marijuana, but my son does, and he is a footballer. I cannot throw away my son because he smokes bhang ad someone else has drunk changaa. Let us face reality. If it is something that can lift the economy, let us utilize it,” he stated.

The Presidential hopeful said he will deliver the pledge within his first 100 days into power.

“I will first ask Kenyans on what they think about, and we will reach a consensus. A lot of politicians don’t want to talk about it because they have been so much indoctrinated by the European philosophy that what’s wrong is wrong. I can assure people who smoke weed for medicinal purpose live longer,” said Wajackoyah.

Through the Roots Party of Kenya, which was founded nine years ago in the US by Kenyans in the diaspora, he seeks to commercialize selling of bhang to clear country’s loans.

In this article:, , ,
