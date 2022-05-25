Connect with us

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru. /FILE

August Elections

Waiguru picks education CEC Kinyua as her running mate

Published

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, May 25 Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru has appointed education county executive James Kinyua as her running mate.

While unveiling him, Waiguru described Mutugi as a diligent achiever and a civil servant who has demonstrated illustriousness in his current capacity.

Waiguru said the appointment will help strike gender and more so regional balance in the leadership positions.

Mutugi comes from Mwea West substituting Peter Ndambiri from Mwea East who is deputizing Charles Kibiru of Jubilee party.

Speaking in Wamumu, Waiguru expressed optimism that Kinyua will make a competent deputy governor should they clinch the governor’s and deputy governor’s seats respectively.

Mutugi previously served as Wamumu ward MCA between 2013-2017 before being nominated to the position of county education CEC in 2017.

He expressed his gratitude for his appointment and pledged to continue being loyal to the governor and demonstrate servanthood and result-oriented leadership.

He pledged his unrelenting support to improve rice farming by agitating for a more reasonable fee charged on the rice irrigation water.

