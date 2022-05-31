Connect with us

Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria./FILE.

August Elections

Wa Iria’s supporters ask IEBC to acknowledge him as a presidential aspirant

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya, May 31 – Supporters of Usawa Kwa Wote presidential candidate Mwangi Wa Iria have castigated the move by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to eliminate him from the race.

The supporters claim this will be denying them their Democratic right to vote for the president of their choice.

Led by Duncan Githiga who is eyeing the Kangema parliamentary seat on the Usawa party ticket, they said they are not ready to go for the election without their presidential candidate.

Githiga said this should not a matter of negotiations, but democracy must prevail for all.

He said there is hardly any candidate who can claim to be clean that the other and the commission should clear all of them and let the people decide who will be their leader.

He said this to be a well calculated move to block out candidates from vying for the seat so that the ‘two horse race ‘ narrative can be upheld

