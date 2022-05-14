Wa Iria names Alfyo Onyambu as his presidential running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14- USAWA Party presidential candidate Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has nominated Alfayo Onyambu to be his running mate for the August 9 General Election.

Presidential candidates are required to nominate their running mates by May 16 as by a deadline provided by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Onyambu, a politician who hails Kisii will be on Wa Iria’s joint presidential ticket and is expected to traverse different parts of the country on the party’s campaign trail.

He vied for Kisii Senatorial seat in the 2017 general election under the Jubilee Party but was unsuccessful. All eyes on Raila and Ruto as running mate deadline draws closer

The Murang’a governor has maintained that he shall be in the presidential race come 2022 general elections.

Wa Iria said he is not ready to abandon his mission to vie for the top seat saying he is out to protect the interests of the people of Mt.Kenya.

The presidential hopeful who has given both Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza alliances a wide berth, said he will solidify the Mt Kenya region behind him.

The two-time governor also said the region has enough votes to push any leader to the presidency in the August 9 polls.