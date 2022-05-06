Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

(VIDEO) Raila tells Ruto to resign instead of daily criticism of govt

MOSES MUOKI

Published

crime

Man arrested in Merti with a pistol concealed in miraa

Nairobi, Kenya, May 6- A multi-agency security team manning a roadblock at Merti junction along the Isiolo-Moyale Highway on Thursday apprehended a man who...

4 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA wants IEBC to censure Mucheru for leaning towards Raila in elections

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party is on Friday set to petition the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jubilee nominates Peter Kenneth, Sabina Chege for Raila running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5- The ruling Jubilee Party has submitted the names of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and incumbent Muranga County Woman Representative...

14 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PHOTOS: Kalonzo opts for the people’s interview

Amid raging debate on Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s suitability to be Raila Odinga’s running mate on the Azimio One Kenya coalition party presidential ticket,...

15 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Confusion rocks KANU on Raila running mate nominee

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Hours after Senator Gideon Moi endorsed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August...

15 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA wants CS’s out of election campaigns

15 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Makau Mutua: UDA wants to pick its running mate and Azimio’s

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Raila Odinga’s Presidential Campaign Spokesman has laughed off an attempt by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to interfere with...

17 hours ago

Kenya

6 Kenyan police officers awarded certificates by the International Legal Enforcement Agency

Nairobi, Kenya, May 5- Six Kenyan police officers were on Wednesday awarded certificates by the International Legal Enforcement Agency (ILEA) after successfully completing a...

18 hours ago