(VIDEO) Raila tells Ruto to resign instead of daily criticism of govt

Popular
Top stories
August Elections
More on Capital News
crime
Nairobi, Kenya, May 6- A multi-agency security team manning a roadblock at Merti junction along the Isiolo-Moyale Highway on Thursday apprehended a man who...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party is on Friday set to petition the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
NAIROBI, Kenya May 5- The ruling Jubilee Party has submitted the names of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and incumbent Muranga County Woman Representative...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
Amid raging debate on Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s suitability to be Raila Odinga’s running mate on the Azimio One Kenya coalition party presidential ticket,...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Hours after Senator Gideon Moi endorsed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Raila Odinga’s Presidential Campaign Spokesman has laughed off an attempt by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to interfere with...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, May 5- Six Kenyan police officers were on Wednesday awarded certificates by the International Legal Enforcement Agency (ILEA) after successfully completing a...