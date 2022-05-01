Connect with us

VIDEO : I’m not in Ukraine, so don’t blame me for the high cost of living, Uhuru tells Ruto

MOSES MUOKI

Published

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked politicians including his deputy William Ruto to stop blaming him for the high cost of living in the country saying, “I am not in Ukraine”.

President Kenyatta, who spoke in Nairobi during celebrations to mark Labour Day, attributed the current situation to issues “beyond my control” like the Coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He particularly ook a swipe at his deputy Ruto for what he termed as incitement of Kenyans and bashed him for deserting him in the hour of need.

