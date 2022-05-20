Ukambani Professionals urge Kalonzo to drop presidential bid, go back to Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Ukambani professionals are now urging Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to drop his presidential bid and go back to the Azimio coalition to negotiate from within.

In a statement, the professionals stated that “this is necessary now for national unity, stability and economic progress of Kenya.”

They indicated that “we resolved today to make this passionate appeal to his excellency Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka to reconsider his decision to run for presidency in August 2022 under the Wiper Democratic Movement and instead return to the negotiating table with his partners in Azimio.”

They described Musyoka as a person of integrity whose will consider the request and plea since the interests of the community and country will be best served inside the Azimio coalition.

While unveiling Sunkuli as his running mate, Musyoka had stated he will be going mute for a week to have consultations ahead of the race. With the new revelations, it turned out the break from politics was to provide room for the Wiper leader to renegotiate his stake in Azimio.

The Wiper Leader has until May 30, when Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will gazette the final list of all candidates for the August 9 poll, to make up his mind on whether or not he will run for president.

It now seems that Musyoka had a hidden card even as he engaged in coalition talks with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

Whether it was due to mistrust or past betrayal, Wiper Party presented the name its leader to IEBC as their presidential candidate.

And when Kalonzo failed to get the running mate slot in the Azimio Coalition he unleashed the secret card by unveiling his running mate.

“When Wiper Party conducted its National Delegate Congress, we presented the name of Kalonzo Musyoka to IEBC. That was a long time ago even before we engaged in talks with Azimio. As technocrats in Wiper Party that was our Plan B, in case of any eventuality,” a source in Wiper’s National Elections Board stated.

The emergence of Kalonzo’s new demands comes even as the records at the Registrar of Political Parties show that Wiper Party is still under the Azimio Alliance as the registrar is yet to receive intentions from the party leadership to sever ties Azimio.

“That we can sort out and our legal team will be on the matter. It will not be an issue as Kalonzo will be on the ballot as planned,” Maanzo stated.