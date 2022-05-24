Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured raising a glass at a leaving party for his communications chief

World

UK PM Johnson under fire over ‘Partygate’ photos

Published

London, May 24 – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday faced renewed accusations of lying, after photos emerged of him drinking at a Downing Street party during lockdown in 2020.

The revelations came as a senior civil servant was expected to publish her long-awaited full report into the “Partygate” scandal, despite claims that Johnson was trying to have it dropped.

A slew of revelations earlier this year about lockdown-breaking parties caused widespread political and public anger, and put Johnson’s position in jeopardy.

But the heat was taken out of a potential mutiny from his own MPs by the war in Ukraine, and his hawkish support for President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The photos published late Monday by ITV News were taken during a leaving party for Johnson’s communications chief Lee Cain on November 13, 2020, days after the government ordered a second lockdown, and banned household mixing.

Johnson can be seen raising a glass and chatting with several people around a table with bottles of wine and food.

Police have investigated the event as part of their probe into “Partygate” and fined one person, but not Johnson.

When he was asked in parliament last December about the gathering, he insisted there was no party on that date and that no rules were broken.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Johnson has been fined over a surprise birthday party he attended at Downing Street in June 2020, but was not fined for any other event.

The deputy leader of the main opposition Labour party, Angela Rayner, said it was “astonishing” that Johnson was not fined for the November gathering.

She told ITV News that it looked “pretty clear” there was a party that was not a work event, calling it “pretty shocking” he had not been fined for it.

“He knew that he broke the rules, and he’s known it all along and yet he’s tried to get away with it,” she added.

“He’s tried to lie to the British public, and he’s tried to lie to parliament,” Rayner said.

– Publish –

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the main opposition Labour party, said Johnson had lied to the public and parliament © AFP / Hollie Adams

But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps sought to defend Johnson on Tuesday, saying the new pictures showed he was “clearly not” partying.

“It looks to me he was asked to go and thank a member of staff who was leaving, raises a glass to them and I imagine comes in and out pretty quick, which is presumably why the police have not issued a fixed-penalty notice to the Prime Minister,” Shapps told BBC radio.

Shapps said he did not think London’s Metropolitan police needed to explain why Johnson had not been fined over the event.

The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday that Johnson had put pressure on civil servant Sue Gray to drop her much-anticipated report.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sky News quoted sources as saying Johnson had questioned what more would be left to say after the police concluded their work.

Rayner joined a chorus of opposition voices calling for the Gray report to be published “as soon as possible”.

“The full report — and all the evidence — must be published without delay,” she tweeted.

“Anything less will amount to a further cover up from this deceitful, untrustworthy PM.”

The Met said on Thursday that they had completed their “Partygate” probe, issuing a total of 126 fines related to multiple gatherings in and around Downing Street.

Those fined include Johnson, his wife Carrie and finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Johnson’s fine — the first for a sitting British prime minister — prompted calls for him to resign or be forced out.

He has apologised for the breach of Covid regulations but has refused to quit.

He is also facing an investigation by a parliamentary committee into his past denials of lockdown lawbreaking to the House of Commons.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

New Zealand fully reopens to the world in August: Ardern

Wellington (AFP), May 11 – New Zealand will fully reopen to the world in August, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday, ending one...

May 11, 2022

World

Millions in Beijing urged to work from home to fight Covid outbreak

Beijing (AFP), May 5 – Millions of people in Beijing returned to work Thursday, many remotely, with scores of subway stations shut after a...

May 5, 2022

Capital Health

New Research from Kenya Highlights Need to Adjust COVID Vaccination Approach

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – The latest analysis on COVID-19 vaccine scale-up in Kenya by the Wellcome Trust Research Programme found that the country’s...

May 4, 2022

Fifth Estate

Post-COVID -19, journalists’ safety remains a priority

The onset of COVID-19 containment measures by the Government of Kenya upon the declaration of the virus as a pandemic in March 2019 and...

May 3, 2022

World

Embattled UK PM Johnson faces mid-term test

London, May 2 – Voters go to the polls in Britain on Thursday, in a mid-term test for the Conservative government that could determine...

May 2, 2022

World

Dudley decides: rising prices set to cost UK Tories

Dudley, May 2 – Rampant inflation and lockdown-breaking parties are fuelling anger in the English swing town of Dudley, but disillusionment with politics in...

May 2, 2022

World

Beijing tightens Covid restrictions as long holiday begins

Beijing (AFP), Apr 30 – Restaurants across Beijing will temporarily ban dining-in and residents will need clear Covid tests to visit public spaces, officials...

April 30, 2022

World

Shanghai reports first Covid deaths since start of lockdown

Shanghai (AFP), Apr 18 – China said Monday that just three people have died from Covid-19 in Shanghai since a gruelling lockdown began last...

April 18, 2022