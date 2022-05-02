Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta issuing an address/ Courtesy

August Elections

Uhuru urges peace, unity, and prayers as Muslims mark Eid Ul Fitr

SUSAN NYAWIRA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2-President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, and the former Prime Minister have led Kenyans in sending a message of goodwill to Muslims as they celebrate Eid Ul Fitr.

Uhuru in a statement urged for peace and unity even as urged Muslims to pray for the country ahead of the August General Election

He added that Eid-ul- Fitr is a time to share with the less fortunate in keeping with the teachings of the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

“Even though the Holy Month of Ramadhan has come to an end, I urge all Muslims to keep praying for the country as we head towards elections. Let us remember we are one people and continue to encourage one another to contribute to peace and unity amongst us. This will ultimately ensure our country remains the great nation that we are all proud of. May Allah, the Most Merciful and Gracious, grant you peace, health, and joy on this day,” he said

Deputy President William Ruto on his part wished the Muslim brothers and sisters a Happy and Blessed Idd Ul Fitr paying for acts of faith to be rewarded.

On his part, ODM leader Raila Odinga sent his wishes to Muslims, that their prayers during the holy month be answered.

Chief Justice Martha Koome sent a message of peace, love, and happiness to Muslims as they mark Eid Ul Fitr.

The celebrations mark the end of the holy month of Ramadhan after the moon was sited at Ndambwe and Tchundwa in Lamu County.

