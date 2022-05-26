Connect with us

President Kenyatta shared his table with Chief Justice Martha Koome and Attonery General Kihara Kariuki/PSCU

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru, Ruto ‘social distance’ at National Prayer Breakfast

During the event traditionally held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, Uhuru and Ruto sat pensively each sharing their own table with two other companions.

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 — The tiff between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto reemerged again on Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast after the two leaders, who have always shared a table at similar events in the past broke off from the tradition.

President Kenyatta shared his table with Chief Justice Martha Koome and Attonery General Kihara Kariuki.

Ruto shared his with National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka, both his allies in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

More to follow…

