Uhuru orders appointment of COTU’s Rose Omamo to NSSF Board by Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – President Uhuru Kenya has directed Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui to immediately gazette Rose Omamo as COTU’s representative on the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board of Trustees.

Speaking during this year’s Labour Day Celebrations, the Head of State said he would like to see the appointment effected by Wednesday.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli had appealed to the Head of the State to intervene after he said that Omamo was supposed to replace him on the NSSF Board after he ceased to be a member in September 2021.

Atwoli wondered why Omamo’s appointment has never been gazetted.

The NSSF Board of Trustees was in January barred from holding any meeting, pending the determination of a petition filed by COTU-Kenya.

In the petition filed in December, the workers’ umbrella body accused Chelugui of leaving out one of its nominees when he gazetted the names of those to serve as trustees on October 28.

COTU says in court documents that it is entitled to two nominees to the board and the minister did not give an explanation for not gazetting the second nominee.

The Labour minister gazetted only Okello, leaving out Omamo, who is a member of the COTU-Kenya executive and the Secretary-General of the Amalgamated Workers Union.

But Chelgui has always maintained that the decision to gazette one nominee is illegal.