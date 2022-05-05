UDA most popular party at 34pc,ODM 19pc, Jubilee 4pc, Wiper 3pc: TIFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5- A new poll by TIFA shows that Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the most popular party at 34 percent.

It is followed by Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) at 19 per cent, Jubilee 4 per cent and Wiper at 3pc.

The findings that also placed Ruto ahead were released by TIFA’s Research Analyst Tom Wolf.

Wolf explained that Odinga’s ODM and Ruto’s UDA are the only parties that can claim a substantial level of nationwide support based on their ratings.

“Support for the two next popular parties – Jubilee and Wiper is quite concentrated on particular regions (Mt. Kenya and Lower Eastern respectively, with the same applying to ANC),” noted Wolf.

On Kenya’s preferred presidential candidate DP Ruto maintained the lead at 39 percent, followed closely by Odinga.

Wolf noted that a large number of Kenyans are still undecided on their preferred presidential candidate at 16 percent, with the other 12 percent unwilling to respond to the question.

The survey also revealed that most of DP Ruto’s supporters are young Kenyans aged between 18-35, while Odinga enjoys support from old Kenyans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This finding begs the question is it because Odinga himself is older and therefore older people have known him for long and what he is been through, or because the young generation is attracted to Ruto because of his age? posed Wolf.

The survey which was conducted in 9 regions also showed that Odinga is still popular in Nyanza, Lower Eastern and Nairobi, while Ruto is popular in Rift Valley followed by Mt. Kenya.

The survey was conducted between April 22 and 26, and was through telephone interviews in both Kiswahili and English languages.