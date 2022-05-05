Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy President William Ruto and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi in Vihiga on April 21, 2022.

Top stories

UDA most popular party at 34pc,ODM 19pc, Jubilee 4pc, Wiper 3pc: TIFA

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5- A new poll by TIFA shows that Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the most popular party at 34 percent.

It is followed by Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) at 19 per cent, Jubilee 4 per cent and Wiper at 3pc.

The findings that also placed Ruto ahead were released by TIFA’s Research Analyst Tom Wolf.

Wolf explained that  Odinga’s ODM and Ruto’s UDA are the only parties that can claim a substantial level of nationwide support based on their ratings.

“Support for the two next popular parties – Jubilee and Wiper is quite concentrated on particular regions (Mt. Kenya and Lower Eastern respectively, with the same applying to ANC),” noted Wolf.

On Kenya’s preferred presidential candidate DP Ruto maintained the lead at 39 percent, followed closely by Odinga.

Wolf noted that a large number of Kenyans are still undecided on their preferred presidential candidate at 16 percent, with the other 12 percent unwilling to respond to the question. 

The survey also revealed that most of DP Ruto’s supporters are young Kenyans aged between 18-35, while Odinga enjoys support from old Kenyans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This finding begs the question is it because Odinga himself is older and therefore older people have known him for long and what he is been through, or because the young generation is attracted to Ruto because of his age? posed Wolf.

The survey which was conducted in 9 regions also showed that Odinga is still popular in Nyanza, Lower Eastern and Nairobi, while Ruto is popular in Rift Valley followed by Mt. Kenya.

The survey was conducted between April 22 and 26, and was through telephone interviews in both Kiswahili and English languages.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto maintains lead at 39pc, Raila 32pc in new TIFA poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5- A new survey by TIFA has placed Deputy President William Ruto ahead with 39 per cent popularity, followed by Raila...

32 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to Azimio: Don’t force leaders on Kenyans, they have a right to choose

NAIROBI, KENYA, MAY 4-  Deputy President William Ruto has warned the Azimio coalition against forcing leaders on Kenyans, arguing they have a right to...

6 hours ago

Top stories

IEBC names Returning Officers for August 9 General Election

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted the names of all County and Constituency Returning Officers who will...

15 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto: Only Kenyans can assess my performance in govt

KISII, Kenya May 4 – Deputy President William Ruto has said it is only Kenyans who can assess his work. He said it was...

21 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PHOTO: Here is Raila’s running mate selection panel

Related story:

24 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila explains Uhuru’s absence in his Mt Kenya campaigns

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga concluded his two-day tour of the Mt Kenya...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila most preferred presidential candidate in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Makueni: TIFA

Nairobi, Kenya, May 3- Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga is the most preferred candidate in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Makueni counties...

2 days ago

County News

46 presidential candidates going independent in August election

The presidential candidates cleared include perennial contestants Nazlin Omar, Nixon Kukubo, Muthiora Kariara who vied in 2017. New entrants include gospel artiste Reuben Kigame,...

2 days ago