Traffic snarl-up at Waiyaki way as PSVs protest Bus Stop removal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – There was huge traffic snarl-up at Waiyaki way near the Westlands round about as Public Service Vehicles (PSV) blocked the road in protest of bus stop removal by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

According to the Nairobi traffic commandant Joshua Omukata, the matatus blocked both sides of the road on Thursday morning in what he terms as an illegality.

While describing it as a KeNHA matter, Omukatai indicated that the police are in talks with the matatu operators in a bid to solve the situation.

Matatu Owners Association (MOA) chairman Simon Kimutai stated that the removal of the bus stop is an inconvenience to both PSVs and their passengers and urged for a quick resolution of the matter.