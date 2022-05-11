Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Japan is the only Group of Seven nation that does not recognise same-sex unions

World

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnerships from November

Published

Tokyo (AFP), May 11 – Tokyo will begin recognising same-sex partnerships from November after revising current rules, officials said Wednesday, becoming the largest city in Japan to do so.

Japan is the only nation of the Group of Seven countries that does not recognise same-sex unions, and its constitution stipulates that “marriage shall be only with the mutual consent of both sexes”.

But in recent years, local authorities across the country have made moves to recognise same-sex partnerships, although such recognition does not carry the same rights as marriage under the law.

“We collected opinions from the public for the past two months and we heard opinions (from same-sex couples) who said they want to be recognised as partners,” a Tokyo government spokesman told AFP.

The metropolitan government plans to ask legislators to approve revising a local ordinance next month, and will then begin accepting applications for the certificates in October and issuing them in November.

The city is considering offering various services currently only available to married couples to those with the partnership certificate, including applying for city-administered apartments, the spokesman said.

Tokyo’s Shibuya district in 2015 became the first place in Japan to begin issuing symbolic “partnership” certificates to same-sex couples.

Many areas have followed suit, with activists saying more than 200 municipalities now recognise same-sex partnerships, granting couples rights including the ability to visit a partner in hospital and rent property together.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a landmark ruling last year, a court in northern Sapporo said Japan’s failure to recognise same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, a verdict hailed by campaigners as a major victory.

But Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been cautious on the possibility of any legislative changes at the national level to recognise same-sex unions.

Taiwan is currently the only place in Asia with marriage equality, having taken the unprecedented step of legalising same-sex unions in 2019.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India PM Modi says talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida were productive

March 21- India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as ‘extensive and productive, calling him a great friend...

March 21, 2022

business

Japan unveils record $490 bn stimulus to boost pandemic recovery

Tokyo, Japan, Nov 19 – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a record $490 billion stimulus for the world’s third-largest economy Friday as he...

November 19, 2021

World

New Japan foreign minister as PM unveils post-election cabinet

Tokyo, Japan, Nov 10 – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveils his post-election cabinet Wednesday, with a new foreign minister but other posts unchanged...

November 10, 2021

COP26

Japan’s PM Kishida calls victory after ‘tough’ election

Tokyo, Japan, Nov 1 – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared victory on Monday after his ruling coalition won a strong majority in national...

November 1, 2021

World

Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida: soft-spoken centrist and baseball fan

Tokyo (AFP), Sep 29 – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on track to hold power in Sunday’s general elections, is a soft-spoken leader with...

October 31, 2021

World

New Japan PM sends offering to controversial Yasukuni shrine

Tokyo (AFP), Oct 17 – Japan’s new prime minister on Sunday sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni shrine that honours the war...

October 17, 2021

World

Japan ruling party elects Fumio Kishida leader, next PM

Tokyo (AFP), Sep 29 – Japan’s ruling party elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida its new leader on Wednesday, setting him on course to...

September 29, 2021