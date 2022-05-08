Connect with us

TIM WANYONYI./FILE

August Elections

Tim Wanyonyi to defend Westlands seat after Michael Gumo steps down in his favor

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 8- Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi is set to defend his seat in the August elections on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket following consultations.

Azimio Secretary General Junet Mohamed stated this after Michael Gumo stepped down on his behalf.

“We had consultation chaired by Odinga and Michael Gumo has accepted to step down in favor of Wanyonyi. The matter has now been sorted those waiting for a fallout should know today is a good Sunday belonging to the Lord,” Junet stated.

Wanyonyi was the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial candidate but was forced to drop his bid after consensus talks within Azimio that saw Jubilee’s candidate Polycarp Igathe awarded the ticket.

Azimio endorsed Igathe who will now fly the Governor’s flag in August.

The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) had nullified the nomination of Wanyonyi after Gumo moved to Court to challenge ODM’s decision to nominate him.

The PPDT had further nullified the certificate issued to Wanyonyi and issued direction to ODM to conduct fresh nominations within 72 hours.

