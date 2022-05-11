Tight security in Kisumu for Africities conference

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11 – Security chiefs in Nyanza region have assured of maximum security at the five-day Africities conference that kicks off in Kisumu next week.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika says they are prepared to stage a peaceful and successful conference in the region.

Mutindika says the conference venue at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo will remain under 24-hour security surveillance.

He assured delegates arriving for the conference starting this weekend that everything is to the plan to ensure their security is guaranteed.

“We want to assure the delegates that their security is guaranteed on a 24-hour basis,” he said..

Mutindika further told residents of Kisumu to brace for traffic reorganizations for a smooth flow of traffic during the conference.

“There will be some inconvenience of traffic because we will not allow everyone to come to the conference,” he said.

The RC says only accredited delegates will be allowed to access the venue.

He further announced that the security team will incorporate the owners of clubs and other social entertainment joints to heighten security in and around their premises.

“We have organized a meeting with the managers of various hotels and other joints so that they guarantee security to the delegates whenever they visit their premises,” he said.

Africites Chief Executive Officer Joe Agger without giving names confirmed that 7 heads of state will attend the conference in person with 4 others will attend virtually.

“Out of 8,000 delegates that were expected to attend the conference, 6,000 have confirmed their attendance,” he said.