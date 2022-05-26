Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Monica, the real Mama Pishori took advantage of the DCI's tweets on a crime syndicate to market her business.

World

The real Mama Pishori reaps big from DCI’s free marketing 

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

After last week’s Pishori Babes syndicate highlighted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the real Mama Pishori has emerged and is reaping big from the free marketing her rice business got from the detectives.

Meet Monica of Top Grade Rice Millers in Mwea on the Nairobi-Embu highway who too advantage of the DCI’s exclusive coverage of the syndicate to market her rice business.

The Pishori babes story was all about rogue women colluding with a wanted gangster Samuel Mugo Muvota who was killed last week and how they spiked men’s drinks in popular joints across the country, in what is locally known as ‘Kuwekewa Pishori.

Here is how the real Mama Pishori marketed her business from the DCI’s tweets.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Mombasa club Patron loses Sh596,000 after being stupefied

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 31 – A man has lost approximately Sh596,000 after he was drugged by a woman, he met at a high-end club...

January 31, 2022