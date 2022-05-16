Connect with us

Kalonzo Musyoka

August Elections

The Kalonzo wildcard in Raila Running mate options

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – As the clocked ticked for Azimio- One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga to name his running mate on Monday, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was the man to watch.

The Wiper Leader has raised jitters in the jumbo movement after details emerged that he has missed out on the running mate slot.

Musyoka had threatened to exit the mega coalition in the event he fails to be nominated for the joint ticket.

On Monday morning, sources intimated that Musyoka was holed in a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga.

Hours later he arrived at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) command center where he threatened to make a big announcement with speculations that he would be severing ties with Odinga being rife.

Rumours about his next political move if at all ditching Azimio coalition is an option for Musyoka creating tension in the political arena.

He was accompanied by KANU leader Gideon Moi who had left KICC to meet him at SKM command center.

On Sunday, it was alleged that Moi and Musyoka were held talks in Nairobi, with details of the meeting remaining scanty.

 Musyoka deliberately skipped Odinga’s rally in Kamkunji opening room for talks that all is not well within the mega coalition.

It has taken months and lots of negations for Raila and President Kenyatta to convince Musyoka to come on board, thus ensuring the close to two million votes the Wiper leader delivered to the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) in 2013 and to the National Super Alliance (NASA) in 2017 would not end up in Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) bag.

