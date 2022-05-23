Connect with us

KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Terry Ramadhani receiving the instruments of office from immediate Acting CEO Mr John Kabuchi.

Capital Health

Terry Ramadhani takes over as KEMSA CEO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 23-Terry Ramadhani has officially taken over as the Chief Executive Officer at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Terry, a professional management services and corporate re-engineering expert, was appointed to the position last week following a competitive recruitment undertaken by the board.

She assumed the CEO’S position on Monday after receiving office instruments from the immediate former Acting Chief Executive Officer, John Kabuchi.

Speaking moments after assuming office and following a familiarisation tour of the KEMSA Commercial Street offices, Terry said she would maintain a consultative management approach and foster partnerships with all stakeholders.

She paid tribute to KEMSA staff, and operating stakeholders for their commitment to ensuring the Authority transforms into an effective Health Products and Technologies (HPTs) supply chain agency.

“I have taken over as the CEO of KEMSA, and I am conscious of the immense duty and responsibility ahead. I pay tribute to the team running the show for their passion and dedication to duty. They have set a solid foundation for KEMSA transformation. I intend to accelerate the pace of reforms through a consultative, results-focused management approach with all our stakeholders from staff, suppliers, donor partners and clients,” she said.

While handing over the office instruments, Kabuchi confirmed that KEMSA had made positive reform strides to ensure its effectiveness. He confirmed that KEMSA has managed to reduce the order turnaround time (TAT) from 46 days in February 2021 to 14 days at the end of April 2022 with plans for further improvement.

While announcing Ramadhani’s appointment last week, KEMSA Chairperson Mary Mwadime said: “In Ramadhani, the KEMSA Board is confident that the organisational transformation agenda will be sustained and professionally executed. The Board is united in its resolve to facilitate the proper positioning of KEMSA as an effective Health Products and Technologies (HPTs) supply chain provider in the local public health space.”

