Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Joel Shunza Gitali, Kenyan teacher who won WHO prize for his fight against tobacco use, addication, May 28, 2022. /COURTESY

Capital Health

Teacher who dedicated life fighting tobacco use, addiction wins WHO prize

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Joel Shunza Gitali, a Kenyan teacher who has dedicated his life to fighting tobacco use and addiction mostly among young people, has won the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global prize for his work in tobacco control.

WHO announced the award through a statement on Friday.

“We are pleased to announce that the World Health Organization has named Kenyan teacher and tobacco control advocate Mr Joel Shunza Gitali as a winner of this year’s World No Tobacco Day Award. Mr Gitali, who is also chairman of the Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance, was selected from hundreds of nominations from the 194 WHO member states,” the Kenya Tobacco Alliance indicated in a statement.

Every year, WHO recognises individuals or organisations in each of the six WHO Regions for their accomplishments in the area of tobacco control.

This recognition takes the form of WHO Director-General Special Recognition Award and World No Tobacco Day Awards.

Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture Livestock and Fisheries was also awarded for introducing alternative crops in tobacco growing areas.

 “It made me feel energised. I give credit to members of civil society in Kenya. They have visited all corners of the country fighting tobacco use. They also came in strongly to support my nomination. This is a sign of teamwork and cooperation,” Gitli stated soon after learning about the award.

Mr Gitali’s interest in health began in 1970s as a child by observing his mother, who was a Community Health Volunteer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“My mother was CHV having been trained by Unicef and used to tell us the dangers of tobacco,” he said. “Also, my wife is a nurse and we were staying at Maseno Hospital when we were newly married. I could see how people’s lifestyles were the causes of illnesses.”

“At that time, I began a community cultural group, Social Liberation and Health Promotion Club (now a community-based organisation). We began in Maseno in 1995 but the CBO later shifted to Kakamega. The purpose was to cause social change and cultural transformation in the society to enhance good health.”

Gitali came face to face with the devastating effects of tobacco use among young people in 1996 while working as a guidance and counselling teacher.

It was not only the commonest form of addiction among students, especially those in day schools, but was also the main avenue into other drugs including bhang, alcohol, kuber and khat.

“Students addicted to tobacco and drugs have a problem of not concentrating yet the school environment doesn’t permit them to smoke. Such students become defiant, they steal from others in order to buy cigarettes. They also sell books and so can’t perform well,” he said.

“They’re ever worried they will be found out. They are not settled. They are afraid of going to teachers for consultation fearing they smell tobacco or bhang. They keep avoiding teachers and parents and fellow students. Some, when they have not smoked, don’t come to school or feign sickness,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Health’s STEPwise Survey for Non-communicable Diseases risk factors, tobacco use is the main preventable cause of death in Kenya.

It directly leads to the deaths of 9,000 Kenyans every year, and leaves thousands of others severely sick and disabled, awaiting death.

It is also one of the four risk factors raising the burden of NCDs in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta drives himself to KDF Museum Air Show Festival as he makes impromptu appearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday broke protocol by driving himself to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Museum Air Show...

40 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 5.6pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Kenya COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 5.6 percent after 128 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours....

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Malala shares academic qualifications to dispel rumors over education background

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Kakamega Gubernatorial Aspirant Cleophas Malala has dispelled rumors that he will be locked out of the race due to...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Ranguma campaigns in Kisumu CBD moments after ban on political gatherings

KISUMU, Kenya, May 28 – Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma accessed Kisumu Central Business District (CBD) on Friday moments after the County Government banned...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s Okutoyi aiming to be ‘Serena of Africa’ at French Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – It has been a long and painful path for Angella Okutoyi to reach the red clay courts of Roland...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko leads in Mizani poll even as legal cases weigh on him

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful Mike Sonko is leading in the race to clinch the top seat in the county, a...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Catholic Clergy urges political leaders to accept election outcome in Aug poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28-The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has implored political leaders to seek legal redress in case of disputes in the August...

3 hours ago

Kenya

EACC in quest to recover embezzled funds from sitting, former Governors

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it is seeking to recover public funds from a significant number of...

3 hours ago