Mirema shooting incident suspect Denis Karani when he appeared in court on May 24, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Suspect in Mirema Shooting incident to be detained for 14 days

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The main suspect in the Mirema shooting incident Denis Karani has been detained for fourteen days to allow the police complete the murder investigations.

This is after the prosecution applied for more time for investigations over the incident where Samuel Mugo Muvota was shot dead.

Karani on Monday surrendered to police after presenting himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The DCI had on Friday stated that the hitman behind the daylight shooting used a police firearm.

The investigative agency while dismissing possible involvement of security agencies in the dramatic incident however said the said firearm was stolen in November 2020.

DCI gave the statement on Friday amid spiraling questions on the authenticity of the account given by the police which had characterized the 40-year-old man killed after an assailant sprayed six bullets into his vehicle as a notorious criminal.

The agency had stated that Gachoki’s phone signal was last traced to Burnt Forest in Eldoret adding efforts to track the suspect had been futile alleging that he was working in cahoots with other rogue officers to evade arrest.

DCI indicated on one occasion, Gachoki’s accomplice was texted minutes before his arrest, “throwing a spanner in the works of a meticulous operation that had taken months to put together.”

