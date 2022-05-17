Supreme Court to handle 2 matters daily as it resumes sittings

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 — Supreme Court justices resumed sittings on Tuesday after a break the apex court took when it rendered its decision on the Building Bridges Initiative petition which originated from the Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court.

Chief Justice Martha Koome led a five-judge bench consisting of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Justices Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u and William Ouko in hearing a petition filed by the Institute for Social Accountability and one other litigants against the National Assembly and three others.

DCJ Mwilu was also expected to hear a matter by Bia Tosha Distributors Limited against Kenya Breweries Limited. Mwilu’s bench consisted of Justices Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, Isaac Lenaola and William Ouko.

A cause list published by Deputy Supreme Court Registrar also listed applications to be determined by way of written submissions pursuant to Rule 4 and 31(1) of the court.

A number of cases are also earmarked for mentions during virtual sessions to be presided by registrars.