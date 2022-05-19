Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
 A seven-member tribunal chaired by Justice Alnashir Visram presented its report to President Uhuru Kenyatta recommending Muya's removal in 2021/FILE

JUDICIARY

Supreme Court sets aside tribunal decision recommending Justice Muya’s removal

In a judgement issued in Nairobi on Thursday, the judges set aside the tribunal’s decision recommending the removal of the judge from office over gross misconduct saying the threshold was not reached.
JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 — A five-judge Supreme Court bench has set aside the decision of a tribunal constituted to look into the conduct of Justice Martin Muya.

In a judgement issued in Nairobi on Thursday, the judges set aside the tribunal’s decision recommending the removal of the judge from office over gross misconduct saying the threshold was not reached.

The bench comprised of Justices Mohamed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, Isaac Lenaola and William Ouko.

They said that the tribunal did not receive sufficient evidence on the allegations made against the Justice Muya.

Consequently, they adopted the submissions of the judges lawyer Phillip Nyachoti to the effect that the allegations that were placed before the tribunal were not proved.

“It is not every delay that would attract punishment. Only inordinate and
inexcusable delays are discouraged,” the bench stated while dismissing claims that the judge unduly delayed a reasoned judgement of a matter at the centre of the dispute.

The petition arose from a Sh76 million loan dispute between a businessman and NIC Bank after 14 lorries belong to the businessman were detained over nonpayment.

Muya, a High Court judge, issued a ruling at the Bomet High Court on May 30, 2017 after the hearing of the application on April 5, 2017.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He later issued a reasoned judgment on November 3, according to papers filed in court.

 A seven-member tribunal chaired by Justice Alnashir Visram presented its report to President Uhuru Kenyatta recommending Muya’s removal in 2021.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

JUDICIARY

Judiciary to observe Prayer and Fasting as Koome marks a year in office

The main event will be held at CJ’s Gardens, Supreme Court building and will be replicated in every court station across the country, her...

39 mins ago

County News

My appetite for Governor’s office driven by public need, not greed – Igathe

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The aspirant for the Nairobi Governor’s seat Polycarp Igathe says his move to seek public office is not for...

56 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I am with Kaloki to the end despite Wiper’s imminent exit from Azimio – Igathe

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The Azimio coalition gubernatorial aspirant for Nairobi ticket Polycarp Igathe says his running mate Philip Kaloki will not be...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Kenyatta set to open new chancery in Switzerland to enhance trade ties

Ambassador Andrew Kihuran said the opening of the new chancery will invigorate the growing bilateral trade which has been on the upward trend with...

2 hours ago

County News

Grade three pupil Left with injuries after Dogs maul her

KISII, Kenya, May 19 – A grade three pupil at Kari Primary is nursing severe injuries at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital after...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Gideon Moi says KANU firmly in Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi says KANU is firmly in the Azimio coalition and there is no tuning back. On...

2 hours ago

County News

GSU cadet drowns while undergoing training in Embakasi

Police say the victim drowned on Wednesday evening in the facility’s swimming pool while receiving a swimming lesson with other course mates.

3 hours ago

LEGISLATION

Raila urges US Congress to expedite reforms to compensate 1998 embassy bombing victims

The new proposals would amend the law to include Kenyan victims in such recognition and compensation.

4 hours ago