Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Sudanese activist Amira Osman Hamed speaks with an AFP journalist during an interview in Khartoum on September 8, 2013, when she faced potential flogging under Sudanese law for leaving her hair uncovered

World

Sudan women’s activist wins human rights prize

Published

Khartoum, May 27 – Sudanese women’s activist Amira Osman Hamed has won a Front Line Defenders Award for Human Rights Defenders at Risk, the organisation announced Friday.

The activist and engineer, now in her forties, has been advocating for Sudanese women for two decades, and was detained this year in a crackdown following the country’s latest coup.

She was among defenders from Afghanistan, Belarus, Zimbabwe and Mexico who also received the 2022 award for Human Rights Defenders at Risk.

Osman “never deterred from her mission,” Dublin-based Front Line Defenders said in its awards announcement, “consistently (advocating) for democracy, human rights, and women’s rights.”

After first being charged for wearing trousers in 2002, she drew international support in 2013 when she was detained and threatened with flogging for refusing to wear a headscarf.

Both charges fell under morality laws during the rule of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir who took power in an Islamist-backed coup. Osman told AFP at the time that the morality laws had “changed Sudanese women from victims to criminals” and targeted “the dignity of Sudanese people.”

In 2009 she established “No to Women Oppression”, an initiative to advocate against the much-derided Public Order Law. It was finally repealed in 2019 after Bashir’s ouster following a mass uprising.

Women were at the forefront of protests that toppled Bashir, and hopes were high for a more liberal Sudan as restrictions were removed that had stifled their actions and public lives.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But many fear for the hard-won liberties gained since his ouster, after the October coup led by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule.

A crackdown on civilian pro-democracy figures has followed, with at least 96 people killed in protests and hundreds detained.

In late January 2022, Osman’s team told AFP that “30 masked armed men” had stormed into her house in Khartoum in the middle of the night, “taking her to an unknown location.”

The United Nations mission to Sudan called for her release, tweeting that “Amira’s arrest and pattern of violence against women’s rights activists severely risks reducing their political participation in Sudan.”

She was freed in early February and an AFP correspondent saw her participating in a demonstration, kneeling on crutches due to a prior back injury.

The award has honoured human rights defenders annually since 2005.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Graft, regional conflicts and porous borders to blame for proliferation of illicit arms: experts

Security agencies named the M16 rifle, a lightweight, 5.56 mm, air-cooled, gas-operated, magazine-fed assault rifle, as one of the weapons that the criminal gangs in Laikipia...

April 6, 2022

World

Sudan’s coup-hit economy in free fall as prices bite

Khartoum (AFP), Mar 20 – Sudanese schoolteacher Babiker Mohamed barely covers his family’s needs with his meagre income, but since last year’s military coup...

March 20, 2022

World

UN expert urges Sudan forces stop shooting anti-coup protesters

Khartoum, Feb 24 – A UN expert on Thursday urged Sudanese forces to stop firing live ammunition and tear gas at anti-coup protesters in...

February 24, 2022

Africa

Sudanese barricade streets, close shops after 7 killed

Khartoum, Sudan, Jan 18 – Sudanese shuttered shops and barricaded Khartoum streets on Tuesday in a civil disobedience campaign to protest one of the...

January 18, 2022

World

First Sudan security death, protester killed in anti-coup rallies

Khartoum (AFP), Jan 13 – Sudanese anti-coup protesters stabbed to death a police general on Thursday, authorities said, and a protester was killed during...

January 13, 2022

World

UN announces talks to help resolve Sudan’s political crisis

Khartoum (AFP), Jan 10 – The United Nations will launch talks to help Sudan resolve its escalating political crisis triggered by last year’s military...

January 10, 2022

World

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Sudan

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Jan 8 – The UN Security Council will meet next Wednesday in an informal session to address the latest...

January 8, 2022

World

Sudan forces seal Khartoum ahead of new anti-coup rally

Khartoum (AFP), Dec 30 – Sudanese security forces deployed on Khartoum’s streets Thursday, sealing the capital off from its suburbs and cutting phone lines...

December 30, 2021