Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha during a visit to a needy family in Thika’s Kiandutu slums today in an attempt to ensure their child is enrolled in Form One. /KNA

EDUCATION

Students to select universities after Magoha orders KUCCPS to open portal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Students who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in 2021 but missed admission in higher education institutions have been urged to apply for placement.

This is after Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha directed Kenya University of Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) to open its systems for university and college placement applications and revision of choices.

He stated that those applying would be undertaking Technical and Vocational Education and Training courses.

“For the first time, KUCCPS will also be admitting students to the 32-government primary teacher training colleges. The 2021 and previous years’ KCSE candidates, including non-citizens, can apply to these TTCs,” he said.

Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mercy Wahome said that all 826,807 KCSE candidates will be placed in higher education institutions

Wahome declared that all 145,145 students who received a C+ or higher on the university admission exam will be offered government-sponsored slots at public and private universities.

Magoha encouraged students with minimum university entry grade to consider applying for courses in TVET institutions and Teacher Training Colleges.

Only past candidates who sat for KCSE from 2000 to 2021 and scored C(plain) and above will be eligible for placement to the primary TTCs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Magoha also indicated that students who scored C+ and above who did technical subjects to apply for the three diploma-offering secondary TTCs, Kibabii, Lugari and Kagumo admitted through KUCCPS under Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) system.

Government sponsorships will only be considerable to candidates applying through the KUCCPS portal, Magoha therefore urged the placement body to be timely for all applicants to be informed by the end of June.

Magoha urged the placement agency to ensure that the school portal is open in July 2022 for the current candidates to start selecting courses considering the fairness, integrity, and efficiency of KUCCPS processes.

KUCCPS warned of fraudulent websites that give false information and people posing as their employees asking for money.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Ukambani Professionals urge Kalonzo to drop presidential bid, go back to Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Ukambani professionals are now urging Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to drop his presidential bid and go back to...

10 mins ago

crime

DCI unmasks Mirema victim’s wingers as shooting mystery evolves

In an earlier revelation, the DCI stated that the slain suspect had recruited over 50 women as part of his criminal gang, which they...

14 mins ago

County News

Youth urged to grow herbs as the demand for herbal teas increases

Most factories have been seeking to value add their tea by blending and using herbs and flavours in order to produce flavoured and herbal...

1 hour ago

crime

Mirema hitman used a police firearm, DCI says the weapon was stolen

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, while dismissing possible involvement of security agencies in the dramatic incident on Monday, however said the said firearm had...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Muhoroni Sugar Company receiver managers in hiding after arrest warrant issued

KISUMU, Kenya, May 20 – Muhoroni Sugar Company receiver managers are said to have gone into hiding after the Employment and Labour Relations court...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Pharmacy Board urges caution on Diclofenac use, cites blood clotting risk

Diclofenac is a widely used medicine for relieving pain and inflammation, particularly in painful conditions such as arthritis.

3 hours ago

JUDICIARY

LIVE: Musinga, Lessit lead top judges in prayers at the Supreme Court

Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga, Justice Jessie Lessit, and Kadhi Sheikh Sukyan Hassan Omar were among senior officials who offered prayers in an...

5 hours ago

crime

Was the execution-style shooting at Mirema planned to eliminate a suspect?

DCI characterized Samuel Muvota, who was killed on broad daylight Monday after an unknown assailant pumped six bullets into him, as a notorious criminal...

6 hours ago