Students to select universities after Magoha orders KUCCPS to open portal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Students who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in 2021 but missed admission in higher education institutions have been urged to apply for placement.

This is after Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha directed Kenya University of Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) to open its systems for university and college placement applications and revision of choices.

He stated that those applying would be undertaking Technical and Vocational Education and Training courses.

“For the first time, KUCCPS will also be admitting students to the 32-government primary teacher training colleges. The 2021 and previous years’ KCSE candidates, including non-citizens, can apply to these TTCs,” he said.

Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mercy Wahome said that all 826,807 KCSE candidates will be placed in higher education institutions

Wahome declared that all 145,145 students who received a C+ or higher on the university admission exam will be offered government-sponsored slots at public and private universities.

Magoha encouraged students with minimum university entry grade to consider applying for courses in TVET institutions and Teacher Training Colleges.

Only past candidates who sat for KCSE from 2000 to 2021 and scored C(plain) and above will be eligible for placement to the primary TTCs.

Magoha also indicated that students who scored C+ and above who did technical subjects to apply for the three diploma-offering secondary TTCs, Kibabii, Lugari and Kagumo admitted through KUCCPS under Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) system.

Government sponsorships will only be considerable to candidates applying through the KUCCPS portal, Magoha therefore urged the placement body to be timely for all applicants to be informed by the end of June.

Magoha urged the placement agency to ensure that the school portal is open in July 2022 for the current candidates to start selecting courses considering the fairness, integrity, and efficiency of KUCCPS processes.

KUCCPS warned of fraudulent websites that give false information and people posing as their employees asking for money.