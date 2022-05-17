Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Sri Lanka's beleaguered president side-stepped a censure motion voted against taking up the resolution

World

Sri Lanka’s embattled president escapes censure motion

Published

Colombo, May 17 – Sri Lanka’s beleaguered president side-stepped a censure motion on Tuesday after his fractured coalition rallied to delay a resolution blaming him for the country’s worst economic crisis.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s shaky coalition voted against taking up the unprecedented “displeasure of parliament” motion.

The non-binding motion was proposed by the main opposition Tamil party, the Tamil National Alliance, saying it echoed the demands of thousands of anti-government demonstrators who have for weeks been seeking Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Shortages of food, fuel and medicines, along with record inflation and lengthy blackouts, have brought severe hardships to Sri Lankans, in the worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

The president’s elder brother Mahinda stepped down as prime minister last week and in a bid to defuse mounting public anger, Gotabaya appointed opposition politician Ranil Wickremesinghe to replace him.

Wickremesinghe has won crucial support from the two main opposition parties to form a “unity government” to pull the country out of the dire economic crisis, but had yet to form a full cabinet on Monday afternoon.

He was expected to name a new cabinet later, but political sources said negotiations were still underway on sharing portfolios.

In an address to the nation Monday, Wickremesinghe said the country had run out of petrol and that the “next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Most petrol stations in the capital were closed on Tuesday with long queues outside the few that were still open.

Sri Lanka had run out of dollars to finance essential imports, Wickremesinghe said, and three oil tankers were waiting off Colombo to be paid before they would unload.

The country was also out of 14 essential drugs including anti-rabies vaccines, the premier said, adding suppliers of medicines had not been paid for about four months.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Sri Lanka’s new PM wins support for ‘economic war cabinet’

Colombo (AFP), May 16 – Sri Lanka’s new prime minister won crucial support from two main opposition parties on Monday, easing the pressure on...

21 hours ago

World

Shoot-on-sight orders in Sri Lanka after deadly violence

Colombo (AFP), May 10 – Sri Lankan authorities issued shoot-on-sight orders on Tuesday to quell unrest that has seen buildings and vehicles set ablaze...

7 days ago

World

India sends 11,000MT tonnes rice to Colombo in New Year festivities

India has dispatched 11,000 MT of rice to Colombo to facilitate New celebrations in the Sri Lanka. According to the Indian embassy in Sri...

April 14, 2022

World

India distributes food in Sri Lankan villages

The Indian Embassy has distributed food items to families facing starvation in Sri Lanka amid rising economic crisis. The food items were distributed in Madawewa...

April 14, 2022

World

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka nearly out of medicine, doctors warn

Colombo (AFP), Apr 10 – Sri Lanka’s doctors warned on Sunday they were nearly out of life-saving medicines and said the island nation’s economic...

April 10, 2022

World

Sri Lanka president loses parliament majority as protests mount

Colombo (AFP), Apr 5 – Sri Lanka’s president lost his parliamentary majority Tuesday as former allies urged his resignation following days of street protests...

April 5, 2022

World

Sri Lanka opposition rejects unity offer, demands president resign

Colombo (AFP), Apr 4 – Sri Lanka’s opposition on Monday dismissed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s invitation to join a unity government as “nonsensical” and instead...

April 5, 2022

World

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declares 36-hour nationwide lockdown

Colombo (AFP), Apr 2 – Sri Lanka declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew Saturday and deployed troops backed with sweeping new powers under a state...

April 2, 2022