Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi accompanied by National Assembly Lands Chair Rachael Nyamu with a suitcase with documents she tabled in Parliament linking DP William Ruto to land grabbing. They were later dismissed by Speaker Justin Muturi.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Speaker Muturi throws out Gedi’s evidence linking Ruto to land grabbing

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10-National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has ruled out the motion tabled by Wajir Women Representative Fatuma Gedi alleging that Deputy President William Ruto is a land grabber.

The Speaker dismissed the evidence tabled by Gedi saying she failed to substantiate the claims against the Deputy President.

“In the view of the foregoing, the matter is spent in terms of standing order 91 and there shall be no further substantiation by the member or debate on it, “the Speaker ruled.

Before the House went on recess last month, Gedi had tabled evidence before the National Assembly on allegations that Deputy President William Ruto is a land grabber.

The presentation of the evidence was cut short as Gedi was only able to furnish the house with only three evidence documents against DP Ruto.

Muturi pointed out that the documents by the Wajir Women Representative were inadmissible by failing to meet the rules of admissibility.

He said the documents which included newspaper printouts, photographs and court judgment were uncertified.

“In this regard, the documents are inadmissible for failure to meet the threshold set for admissibility. I direct the document to be expunged from the record of the house.I also direct the clerk to return the document to the Hon. Member at an appropriate time,” ordered Speaker Muturi.

The Speaker cautioned legislators against making unsubstantiated claims in the House.

“Honourable Members, further allow me to also caution Members against making allegations which amount to discussing the conduct of a person whose removal from office requires a decision of this House without a substantive evidence,” said Muturi.

Among the purported evidence on land grabbing tabled include the parcel of land where Weston Hotel which is owned by Ruto sits, the piece of land in Turbo which was owned by Muteshi-a businessman who successfully reclaimed it through the courts.

