MIKE SONKO. /FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko to launch Mombasa gubernatorial bid at Tononoka grounds Saturday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Wiper Party will on Saturday unveil Mike Mbuvi Sonko as its Governor candidate of Mombasa County at the region’s Tononoka grounds.

Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka will unveil Sonko who is in the race to succeed Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

“We understand there is a lot of excitement about Governor Sonko and his team,” Musyoka said ahead of the party’s rally in the region which will be preceded by a two-day road trip meet-the-people tour of Mombasa Road, Nairobi starting from Mlolongo all the way to Mtito Adei covering four counties of Machakos, Makueni, Kajiado and Taita Taveta.

The Wiper caravan is on Friday expected to tour Voi, MacKinnon all the way to Mombasa where Musyoka and team will hold rallies around the coastal city of Mombasa.

“On this trip I am inviting the leaders especially those from Wiper who have the time to come and join us on this trip,” Musyoka said.

Sonko was on April 21, 2022 handed the Wiper Party ticket to contest for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat. He will be deputized by Kisauni Member of Parliament Ali Mbogo.

He will face ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir, UDA’s Hassan Omar among others.

A section of leaders at the region and who belong to the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party are opposed to Sonko’s candidature. Wiper Party is also is constituent party in the Azimio Coalition.

Sonko decamped from Jubilee to Wiper on March 22, 2022, as part of measures to revive his political career following his impeachment.

He is facing numerous criminal charges including several corruption cases, assault, and terrorist-linked offences, which he has since denied.

In March 2022, the United States government banned Sonko and his immediate family members from travelling to the US over corruption allegations related to abuse of office and bribery.

Musyoka however, came into his defense noting that he cannot be denied a ticket since he has not been charged with a crime.

Sonko was impeached in December, 2020 as Nairobi Governor over allegations of Gross Violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, misconduct and crimes against national law.

