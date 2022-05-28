Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
MIKE SONKO. /FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko leads in Mizani poll even as legal cases weigh on him

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful Mike Sonko is leading in the race to clinch the top seat in the county, a recent Mizani poll now says.

In the study, Sonko is the most popular candidate commanding the lead with 34.6 percent followed by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) aspirant AbdulSwamad  Nassir with 27.1 percent.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Hassan Omar was ranked 3rd with 26.3 percent in the highly contested race.

It will not an easy race for Sonko as legal technicalities might just edge him out of the race.

Chief Justice Martha Koome is expected to give directions on two petitions that have been filed to bar the former Nairobi Governor from vying in Mombasa.

The petitions were referred even as the High Court in Nairobi sent a similar file to Koome to constitute a bench to determine Sonko’s suitability to hold office.

Two petitions were filed separately before a Mombasa High Court – one by two Mombasa residents and another by three civil society organizations.

In the first petition, which was filed on April 25, two Mombasa residents – Ndoro Kayuga and George Odhiambo, had sued to block Sonko from contesting.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They argue that the former governor was removed from office for contravening Article 75 of the Constitution and for behaving in a manner that demeaned the office of a county governor.

On April 27, Kayuga however withdrew from the case, saying it had taken a political trajectory, rather than being legal.

The second petitioner, Odhiambo, however, said he will continue with the matter.
On Tuesday, Mativo allowed Odhiambo to continue with the case, despite Kayuga’s withdrawal.

In the separate case filed by three CSOs, Transparency International, Kituo Cha Sheria, and Haki Yetu, they argued that Sonko had violated the constitution.

The organization said Sonko should not be allowed to contest for any seat.

Justice Mativo was on Wednesday, who was was expected to issue orders on the two cases, said he cannot issue further orders on the matter, since the matter is now with the CJ’s office.

The CJ is now expected to constitute a three-judge bench to hear the matter.
The cases are also expected to be consolidated into one, since they are all challenging Sonko’s chance of being allowed to vie.

Last week, Eldoret High Court judge Justice Reuben Nyakundi directed that the petitions filed in Mombasa, Nairobi, and Eldoret challenging Sonko to be placed before CJ Koome to decide if they will be consolidated and transferred to Mombasa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Catholic Clergy urges political leaders to accept election outcome in Aug poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28-The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has implored political leaders to seek legal redress in case of disputes in the August...

6 mins ago

Kenya

EACC in quest to recover embezzled funds from sitting, former Governors

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it is seeking to recover public funds from a significant number of...

30 mins ago

Kenya

Police probing incident where man set himself ablaze after advice from nurse

GARISSA, Kenya, May 28 – Police are investigating an incident where a man, on advice given by a nurse friend, doused himself in methylated...

56 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya’s most famous play comes home after 45-year wait

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – It was banned for years and its authors — including the celebrated Ngugi wa Thiong’o — imprisoned, but after...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Kalonzo fails to make IEBC list in Presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been locked out of the presidential race after failing to submit the list...

2 hours ago

Kenya

5 Suspects arrested in Samburu with 1,500kg of Sandalwood

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Five suspects were arrested in Samburu while transporting 1,500 kilograms of the endangered Sandalwood. According to the Directorate of...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Livestock thieves surrender after Witchdoctor sends bees after them

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – There was a bizarre incident in Botsoto, Kakamega County on Friday as livestock thieves surrendered after a witchdoctor allegedly...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Blow to Karungo Wa Thang’wa as court throws out appeal in IEBC clearance case

Nairobi, Kenya, May 27- The High Court has thrown out an appeal by Kiambu Senate aspirant Karungo Wa Thang’wa in a case seeking to...

21 hours ago