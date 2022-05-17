Sonko grilled for hours over Saturday chaos at Mombasa Azimio rally

MOMBASA, Kenya, May 17 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who is eyeing the Mombasa gubernatorial seat on a Wiper Party ticket, was on Monday grilled for hours over the chaos that rocked the Azimio rally over the weekend.

Sonko had arrived at the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground Mombasa rally, which was being led by ODM leader Raila Odinga, at around 3:30 pm, but was blocked by the rowdy youth from accessing the main dais.

According to Sonko, he was forced to try and drive through the crowd, but the youth pelted his convoy with stones, forcing the governor to drive off at high speed.

His bodyguards had to shoot in the air several times to scare away the youth who were charging toward Sonko’s vehicles.

In the melee, several people were injured and three of them had to be rushed to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital after suffering serious injuries.

On Monday, Sonko was summoned to the Coast Regional Police Headquarters to record a statement over the incident.

He arrived at the regional police headquarters at around 9:00 am and was questioned for over five hours.

According to police sources, the former Nairobi governor was being questioned in connection with the shots that were fired at the venue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sonko did not speak the press after the interrogation.

Wiper Mombasa county chair Sheikh Omar Twaha accused the ODM party leadership on Mombasa of blocking Sonko from attending the Azimio rally.

He said from the onset, there was a deliberate attempt by the ODM party to block Sonko, who is battling for the governor with ODM’S Abdulswamad Nassir, from attending the function.