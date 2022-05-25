Six KNH staff charged with stealing cancer drugs worth Sh8mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Six Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) staff were on Wednesday charged with stealing cancer drugs worth over Sh8 million.

They however denied the charges and were freed on a Sh1 million bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000.

Emily Nyambura, Phillip Odhiambo, Mary Mumo, Yvonne Muthoni, Rose Chepkosgei and Maureen Odongo all attached at the Kenyatta Prime care pharmacy are said to have committed the offence between April and May 2022.

However, their lawyer Danstan Omari questioned the charge sheet signed by the police which ought to have been signed by the Director of Public prosecutions (DPP).

The Court agreed with the lawyer and directed him to file a formal application and the same be argued on June 6.