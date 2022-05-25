Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Six KNH staff who were charged with stealing cancer drugs worth Sh8 million. May 25, 2022. /COURTESY

Capital Health

Six KNH staff charged with stealing cancer drugs worth Sh8mn

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Six Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) staff were on Wednesday charged with stealing cancer drugs worth over Sh8 million.

They however denied the charges and were freed on a Sh1 million bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000.

Emily Nyambura, Phillip Odhiambo, Mary Mumo, Yvonne Muthoni, Rose Chepkosgei and Maureen Odongo all attached at the Kenyatta Prime care pharmacy are said to have committed the offence between April and May 2022.

However, their lawyer Danstan Omari questioned the charge sheet signed by the police which ought to have been signed by the Director of Public prosecutions (DPP).

The Court agreed with the lawyer and directed him to file a formal application and the same be argued on June 6.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Independents in door-to-door campaigns in a bid to beat Goliaths in State House race

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) received a total of 58 notifications from presidential aspirants out of which 17 were from the political...

15 mins ago

Africa

Canada targets women-run Agri-SMEs in CAD100mn AfDB-administered fund

Harjit Sajjan said that the funding will go a long way in strengthening the food security of African countries including Kenya in the wake...

33 mins ago

Capital Health

Health Ministry says no case of Monkeypox in Kenya

KISII, Kenya, May 25 – The Ministry of Health has assured that no cases of Monkeypox has been recorded in Kenya so far. Speaking...

46 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Multi-sectoral committee to spearhead peace in Kajiado ahead of polls formed

Wanyanga urged politicians to preach peace during their campaigns and avoid divisive politics which may lead to tension among residents.

2 hours ago

August Elections

Waiguru picks education CEC Kinyua as her running mate

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, May 25 – Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru has appointed education county executive James Kinyua as her running mate. While unveiling him, Waiguru...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Koome to swear-in tribunal probing suspended Judge Chitembwe

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Chief Justice Martha Koome is expected to preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the chairperson and members of the...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Finance Committee opposes Yatani’s plan to increase tax on basic commodities

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Legislators in the Finance Committee of the National Assembly are urging their colleagues to shoot down proposals by the...

4 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

CJ Koome to form bench for case seeking to bar Sonko from Mombasa governor’s race

Nairobi, Kenya, May 24 – The High court has directed the transfer of the case involving former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to Chief Justice...

18 hours ago