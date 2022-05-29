Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Sierra Leone President Bio when he jetted into Kenya for 5-day State Visit. May 29, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Sierra Leone President Bio to be the Chief Guest during Madaraka Day celebrations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Wonie Bio will be the chief guest during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations set for Wednesday.

Bio who is the country for a five-day stated visit jetted in Saturday night where he was received by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.

During his visit, he is also expected to meet his host President Uhuru Kenyatta for bilateral talks.

“During the talks 7 MOUs (Memorandum of Understanding) aimed at further enhancing relations will be signed,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

He was also set to attend Sunday’s International Day of UN Peacekeepers to be celebrated at International Peace Support Centre. Embakasi.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Elect competent leaders to fix economic turmoil: Anglican Bishop

Bishop Liverson Mng'onda said the country, counties, constituencies and wards risk retrogressing to the point of collapsing if voters fail to make the right...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Karua warns leaders against insulting those in power

NAKURU, Kenya, May 28 – NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua has urged Political leaders not to be violent or engage in insults during their...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Teacher who dedicated life fighting tobacco use, addiction wins WHO prize

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Joel Shunza Gitali, a Kenyan teacher who has dedicated his life to fighting tobacco use and addiction mostly among...

19 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta drives himself to KDF Museum Air Show Festival as he makes impromptu appearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday broke protocol by driving himself to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Museum Air Show...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 5.6pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Kenya COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 5.6 percent after 128 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours....

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Malala shares academic qualifications to dispel rumors over education background

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Kakamega Gubernatorial Aspirant Cleophas Malala has dispelled rumors that he will be locked out of the race due to...

21 hours ago

August Elections

Ranguma campaigns in Kisumu CBD moments after ban on political gatherings

KISUMU, Kenya, May 28 – Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma accessed Kisumu Central Business District (CBD) on Friday moments after the County Government banned...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s Okutoyi aiming to be ‘Serena of Africa’ at French Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – It has been a long and painful path for Angella Okutoyi to reach the red clay courts of Roland...

22 hours ago