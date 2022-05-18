SHOFCO CEO wins Schwab Award for Social Entrepreneurship at 2022 Davos World Economic Forum 

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — Renowned social entrepreneur Dr. Kennedy Odede has been invited to speak at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

He has also been honored by being named a Schwab Foundation “Social Innovator of the Year, 2022.” Dr. Odede will receive this honor at the World Economic Forum next week.

The forum will feature heads of state and government, global CEOs and other leaders. They will discuss the critical challenges facing the world today and present their ideas on how to address them.

Dr. Odede, who is the Founder and CEO of Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), will join world leaders among them India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi; António Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations; and Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda.

Others set to attend the forum include Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO); Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel and Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, Marc Benioff CEO & Founder of Salesforce, and other global leaders.

Dr. Odede’s invitation comes at a time when his organization won UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour 2021 award and he was named as the 2022 Social Innovator of the Year by the prestigious Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.

“I’m honoured to join world leaders in Davos 2022. This year’s theme which is ‘Working Together to Regain Trust’ comes at a time when we are pushing for decolonisation of the aid system. What other place best to discuss this if not in Davos?” He posed.

This is the second time Dr. Odede is attending the WEF, having attended one in 2020.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A graduate of the Wesleyan University in the United States, Dr. Odede has been in the forefront in pushing for the voice of the voiceless (the poor) to be heard in the global forums.

“When I attended WEF, I could not hear the voices of the poor. We need Davos for the poor if we are serious about solving their problems. We must value local knowledge and community-based solutions,” he said.

After attending WEF, he started a forum that the poor, especially in slum areas, can use to voice their issues.

In March 2021, he launched the World Communities Forum in Nairobi that brought together top leaders across the globe.

The chief guest was Samantha Power, the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development.

“We need to bring more local leaders to the table. I want to see Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) being discussed in the slums. That is why we launched Global Alliance for Communities that brings together leaders across the globe who are working to better the lives of poor people especially in slums,” he said.

He added: “For us to have meaningful transformation in the communities, we need to involve local actors as partners. It is about dignity, we need to respect people who have lived the experience.”

The Global Alliance for Communities, an initiative of SHOFCO, is a coalition of over 150 leaders stretching across the globe, which aims to bring a community-based perspective to the global development agenda.

This year’s WEF will be held between May 22 to May 26 and will be attended by participants from 42 countries across the globe.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dr. Odede’s organisation serves 2.4 million people and offers services like free education, free health care services, GBV response and prevention, women empowerment and community Sacco.