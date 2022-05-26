Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
China's new school year began Wednesday

World

Shanghai to gradually reopen schools in June as lockdown eases

Published

Shanghai, May 26 – Schoolchildren in Shanghai will gradually resume some in-person classes in June with daily Covid-19 tests, the local government said Thursday, as the Chinese metropolis gradually emerges from a lengthy lockdown that brought it to a standstill.

The country has been fighting its worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic, with the epicentre Shanghai banning its 25 million residents from leaving their homes for weeks.

Some of the city’s restrictions have recently eased as cases dwindle, though much of the population is still not allowed to venture outside for more than a few hours a day at most.

Children attending the last two years of high school — who must prepare for the all-important college entrance examinations — will return to schools across the city on June 6, Shanghai education official Yang Zhenfeng said at a press conference on Thursday.

They will be joined a week later by students in the final grade of middle school, while all other students are to remain at home attending online classes, Yang said.

“We will ensure that students get swabbed on campus after school every day,” with results from their PCR tests available by the next morning, Yang said.

Shanghai’s lockdown has taken a heavy toll on business and morale in the economic and cultural hub, pushing city authorities to allow some factories and public transport lines to resume operation in a patchy reopening.

China is hewing to a zero-Covid policy with mass lockdowns, routine tests and movement restrictions whenever infection clusters emerge — the last major economy to do so in a world now living with the coronavirus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Beijing’s strict approach has been severely challenged by the rise of the Omicron variant, which has caused hundreds of thousands of infections in China this year.

Authorities have turned their attention to the low vaccination rate among China’s elderly population, long a weak point in the country’s defense against the virus.

Officials have ramped up incentives for older people to get jabbed, including one neighbourhood near Beijing’s Temple of Heaven which is dangling as much as 1000 yuan ($149) in gift cards for residents over 80 who get their first shot.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Blinken to call for China to adhere to rules

Washington, May 26 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will call for China to abide by international rules as he delivers a major...

10 mins ago

World

UN envoy faces pressure on China trip over new Xinjiang leak

Beijing (AFP), May 24 – China faced new accusations Tuesday that it was sanctioning abuses of Uyghurs at the “highest levels”, as a vast...

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

China’s resolve to open up won’t change: President Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China’s resolve to open up will not change, and its door will open wider to the world. President Xi...

6 days ago

World

Japan urges China to play ‘responsible’ role on Ukraine crisis

Tokyo (AFP), May 18 – Japan’s foreign minister on Wednesday urged Beijing to “play a responsible role” over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his...

May 18, 2022

Top stories

Over 11,000 vehicles already registered to use Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway

More than 11,000 vehicles have already been registered to use the Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway which was opened to the public on a trial basis...

May 15, 2022

World

Cardinal, pop star among latest Hong Kong security arrests: sources

Hong Kong (AFP), May 11 – An elderly Catholic cardinal critical of Beijing and a Cantonese pop star are among a group of veteran...

May 11, 2022

World

China’s April exports slump to lowest in two years as virus bites

Beijing , May 9 – China’s export growth slumped in April to its lowest level in almost two years, customs data showed Monday, as...

May 9, 2022

World

Downtown Beijing goes quiet as zero-Covid policy smothers capital

Beijing,  May 9 – Millions of people in Beijing stayed home on Monday as China’s capital tries to fend off a Covid-19 outbreak with...

May 9, 2022