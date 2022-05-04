Search for Raila’s deputy begins as Kalonzo threatens to skip vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 4 – The seven-member team tasked to identify Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August polls is on Wednesday set to begin interviewing prospective candidates for the plum position.

The panel which has its job cut out will be interviewing eight candidates who are keen to deputize Odinga who is the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Political Party flag bearer.

Those scheduled to be interviewed include: NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, Narc Party Leader Charity Ngilu, former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth, Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

It still remains unclear if Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka will face the panel.

The former Vice President has maintained that he is the most suitable candidate to deputise Odinga and on Thursday last week hinted that he might fail to honor the interview.

“And now that we have set up a panel to interview me and other people I do not want to prejudge the issue but I still think Raila, Kalonzo is a ticket you cannot defeat in terms of its quality and experience but we will cross that bridge when we will get to it,” Musyoka said.

He added that the panel “will do all manner of things, conduct scientific opinion polls but we know the winning formula and so let us not beat around the bush.”

According to the coalition’s Secretary General Junet Mohamed, the panel is expected to submit the name of the successful candidate to Odinga by May 10, 2022.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) set the deadline for the submission of presidential aspirants’ names together with those of their running mates to May 16, 2022.

The 7-member team includes Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zachaos Okoth, Senator Enoch Wambua and Michael Orwa.

Other members are Former MP Noah wekesa, Sheikh Khalifa and Beatrice Askul.

The panel Secretary shall be Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elizabeth Meyo.

The 7-member team will sieve through the list of probable candidates and arrive at a decision through consensus.

The first onslaught for the team will be to agree on the rules of procedure for arriving at key running mate candidate for the coalition which has a sore thumb for the coalition.

Meyo said the candidates considered for the post will have a meeting with the panel on diverse dates.

The panel which was appointed after consultations with the Coalition party Council, chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta further reiterated that the candidates must observe fidelity to the Constitution of Kenya, and must have demonstrated a record of public leadership and service among other qualities.

Other requirements by the panel are; accountability to the public for decisions and actions and discipline and commitment in service to the people.