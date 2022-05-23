Connect with us

Sakaja pledged to address the water issues in the area, saying water would form a key pillar of this administration/Sakaja Press

Sakaja urges the Church to claim a stake in politics, elect the right leaders

Sakaja reiterated his commitment to work with the clergy and other religious leaders saying that they have a role to play in mounding society to be people who do the right thing.
JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 — Nairobi Senator and Governor candidate Johnson Sakaja joined Deliverance Church Umoja to celebrate it’s 38th anniversary, where Bishop JB Masinde called on the church in Kenya to participate in electing the right leaders.

“Your light has shone bright. Thank you for your consistency and stewardship for the people of the city. A city on a hill cannot be hidden,” he told Bishop Masinde.

The Senator has pledged to support and provide resources for religious bodies so as to build partnerships with the county government of Nairobi on various social programmes.

“Your role as religious leaders is as an anchor to a prosperous city. As governor I look forward to a close working relationship with you,” he said.

Bishop Masinde stood firm that the church should take an active role in giving direction to the Nation.

“We must demonstrate our understanding of the times,” he told the congregation.

Sakaja was accompanied by his running mate James Njoroge Muchiri, Embakassi West MP George Theuri, Nairobi Woman Representative aspirant on an UDA ticket Millicent Omanga and area MCAs.

Addressing the residents of Umoja after the service, Sakaja pledged to address the water issues in the area, saying water would form a key pillar of this administration.

He said he would also implement a free school feeding programme for children in all primary schools.

“Many people can’t imagine the number of children that come to school on a empty stomach. This affects their concentration. So we must first put something in the stomach so that content can get into their brains,” sakaja said, amid applause of affirmation from the residents.

They residents pledged to support the Sakaja saying they were aware of his track record as a Senator and they wanted him to take the same zeal for work to City Hall.

