Sakaja says will roll out school feeding program in Nairobi if elected as Ruto pledges full support

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11-Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja says he will roll out a school-feeding program in Nairobi county if elected Governor.

Sakaja said the implementation of the school feeding program is part of his manifesto.

He has pledged to roll out the programme in over 200 public primary schools, so as to ensure that no child missed school due to lack of food.

Deputy President William Ruto has endorsed the proposal by the Nairobi Senator saying it will help boost enrollments.

Ruto said that if the Kenya Kwanza team takes over power in the August election, his government will fully support the project implementation.

“It is doable for all our children not to have to go out looking for lunch or even go without food by implementing this programme across Kenya,” DP Ruto said.

Ruto was speaking at Mukarara Primary school in Waithaka area, Nairobi where a school feeding programme is being implemented by a non-governmental organization Food4Education.