Johnson Sakaja (left) and Polycarp Igathe (right).

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Sakaja most preferred candidate in Nairobi with 23pc, Igathe 15pc in TIFA poll

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 3- With less than 100 days to the General Election, 53 percent of Nairobians don’t know the candidate they will vote for as governor in the August 9 polls, a new poll conducted by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) has shown.

According to the report, United Democratic Alliance (UDA’s) Johnson Sakaja is the most preferred candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat with 23 percent of respondents supporting his bid.

He is closely followed by Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya flagbearer Polycarp Igathe at 15 percent and Richard Ngatia was third with 3 percent.

 According to the poll conducted in April, only 1 percent of respondents want independent candidate Agnes Kagure as governor and a similar percentage prefer the incumbent Anne Kananu as their next governor.

In the Senatorial contest, 19 per cent of respondents prefer Edwin Sifuna while 6 per cent want Bishop Margaret Wanjiru to be their next Senator.

At least 27 per cent of respondents want Esther Passaris to retain the Women Representative position while 6 per cent prefer Millicent Omanga in the position.

The poll showed that 63 per cent of respondents are undecided as far as the Nairobi women representative race is concerned.

In regard to political alliances preference, 42 per cent of those interviewed support the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition while 22 per cent of respondents back the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The survey further showed that Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is the most preferred party in Nairobi followed by Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA at 22 per cent.

The poll revealed that 5 per cent of those polled support the Jubilee party while 1 per cent are for the Wiper party.

The TIFA poll was conducted through telephone and face-to-face interviews and involved 649 respondents aged 18 years and above.

