Ruto’s Day 1 in office will be to sign Executive Order assigning roles to his Deputy

NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has announced plans to assign his Deputy formal roles if he wins the August 9 presidential election.

Ruto, who unveiled Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate Sunday, said he will sign an Executive Order on day one in office to clarify the roles of a Deputy President.

Ruto said that the order will aim to provide his running mate an expanded role with the provisions of the Kenyan constitution, outlining the roles of a Deputy President to avoid his current situation where his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused him of absconding duty.

“On my first day in office, I have every intention to sign an Executive Order according to article 21E of the Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement to clarify the roles of a Deputy President which will include coordinating Cabinet affairs,” said Ruto.

Ruto said that having occupied the DP’s office for almost 10 years, there was a need to define its roles.

In the coalition agreement among the Kenya Kwanza Alliance members dated Sunday May 8, Ruto said he had clearly demarcated the roles of his deputy.

In the roles, the Deputy President will permanently have his duties as per the agreement, which is a departure from the definitions contained in the Constitution that describe the DP as the President’s principal assistant.

In Kenya Kwanza, the DP will be tasked with chairing cabinet committees, overseeing the implementation of Cabinet decisions as well as coordinating intergovernmental relations between the National Government and County Governments.

Additionally, under the Kenya Kwanza deal, the DP will perform any other function as may be assigned by the President.

The agreement cements the DP’s roles which may not be subject to change depending on their relationship with the Head of State at any given time.

Since the handshake in 2018, Ruto has lamented that his roles, especially that of spearheading development projects, were overshadowed by the reorganization of government that gave Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i more powers, including overseeing State projects.