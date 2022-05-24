Ruto vows to undo SGR, Port deals if he wins in August

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to return major port operations shifted to Naivasha and Nairobi back to the Coast to end the economic deprivation facing local communities.

Speaking as kicked off his tour of the coastal region, Ruto stated he will reverse legal and administrative changes over the use of the Standard Gauge Railway should he win the presidential poll on August 9.

“We have agreed with the leaders from the Coast. We will return all the port operations that were taken to Nairobi and Naivasha so that the youth can get employment,” he stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration has championed the SGR project, which he has maintained has reduced the logistics cost and boosted regional connectivity and integration and economic growth of Kenya’s inland.

Ruto at the same time, hit out at his main competitor Raila Odinga for prioritizing spearheading constitutional change instead of addressing the rising cost of living if elected President.

“The man of riddles is telling us that he has to change the constitution first. Let me ask you people, you want us to change the constitution or the economy first?” he posed.

He had earlier asked residents of Taita Taveta county to cast their votes where their interests will be well taken care of.

Speaking during an economic forum in Lumo Community Wildlife Conservancy, in Taita Taveta County, DP Ruto stated that it’s only the Kenya Kwanza team that has an elaborate economic agenda needed to transform the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He took a swipe on his rivals saying they have nothing to offer Kenyans, also accusing them of conducting politics of deceit.

Ruto further outlined his economic agenda for the Taita Taveta people and how they will benefit from his government if elected, also committing to have a written charter with them on their priority needs.

Odinga is on Wednesday expected to kick off a five-day tour of the Western Kenya region in an effort to boost his bid for the presidency ahead of the General Election slated for August 9.

Odinga will commence his tour in Vihiga County before heading to Trans-Nzoia County on Thursday.

The former Prime Minister is expected to hold talks with political leaders from Western Kenya under the Azimio La Umoja in an effort to strengthen the outfit.

This will be the ODM leader’s first visit to the Mulembe Nation region since Monday last week when he pledged to appoint Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to the National Treasury docket and Vihiga Gubernatorial aspirant Kenneth Marende will be the Senate Speaker if the resolution will form the next government.

During the tour, Odinga is expected to address key issues including his plan to improve the agricultural, healthcare, education, and infrastructure sectors including road construction.

Odinga will complete his campaign blitz on Saturday with political rallies in Busia and Bungoma counties.