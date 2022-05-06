Ruto team dismisses speculation on Kindiki as running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – William Ruto’s Presidential campaign secretariat has dismissed as speculation claims that Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure is the preferred running mate in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The Director-General of the campaign secretariat Josephat Nanok termed the reports by a section of the media as “mere speculation” as DP Ruto has the ultimate choice on who will be his running mate in the August 9 election.

“What the media has been speculating that is not the position but we, however, cannot stop you from speculating but the official position will be coming up very soon,” Nanok said.

The Turkana Governor poured cold water on the ongoing search for the running mate candidate for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance saying the Kenya Kwanza Alliance is better off in making the decision for the coveted post.

“We are not as confused as the Azimio, they have a much bigger problem but ours is easier it has been left on the party to choose on who is the presidential candidate of UDA,” Nanok stated.

He assured that Ruto who is one of the leading contenders in the August polls will have unveiled the candidate for the post before the stipulated May 16 deadline.

He, however, maintained that the political outfit will not use any scientific method to arrive at the best candidate for the post as carried out by their political rivals in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance that has been interviewing candidates.

“We don’t have a panel but we believe our presidential candidate is familiar with all the candidates and knows their strengths and weaknesses. We will go by his decision,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto who is the presumed Kenya Kwanza Alliance flag-bearer, is expected to pick either ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi or settle on a politician from Mt Kenya region as his deputy.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi ,Kandara MP Alice Wahome and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki are some of the names that have been floated in regards to Ruto’s running mate slot.

Ruto has been banking on the vote-rich region in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who has publicly declared support for ODM leader Raila Odinga.

A recent poll has however ranked Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi as the most preferred running mate for DP Ruto in the August polls.