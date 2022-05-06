Connect with us

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

(VIDEO) Ruto Team Dismisses Speculation On Kindiki As Running Mate

MOSES MUOKI

Published

Ruto team dismisses speculation on Kindiki as running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – William Ruto’s Presidential campaign secretariat has dismissed as speculation claims that Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure is the preferred...

1 hour ago

Kenya

2 police officers arrested for robbing a foreigner in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, May 6-Two police officers were on Thursday arrested for allegedly robbing an Egyptian national who was under arrest. A police report seen...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

(VIDEO) Raila tells Ruto to resign instead of daily criticism of govt

3 hours ago

crime

Man arrested in Merti with a pistol concealed in miraa

Nairobi, Kenya, May 6- A multi-agency security team manning a roadblock at Merti junction along the Isiolo-Moyale Highway on Thursday apprehended a man who...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA wants IEBC to censure Mucheru for leaning towards Raila in elections

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party is on Friday set to petition the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jubilee nominates Peter Kenneth, Sabina Chege for Raila running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5- The ruling Jubilee Party has submitted the names of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and incumbent Muranga County Woman Representative...

16 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PHOTOS: Kalonzo opts for the people’s interview

Amid raging debate on Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s suitability to be Raila Odinga’s running mate on the Azimio One Kenya coalition party presidential ticket,...

17 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Confusion rocks KANU on Raila running mate nominee

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Hours after Senator Gideon Moi endorsed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August...

18 hours ago