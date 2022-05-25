Connect with us

Kenya

Ruto says 2,000 acres of land he owns in Taita Taveta given to him by Criticos

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Deputy President William Ruto now says he owns 2,536 acres of land in Mata farm, Taita Taveta legally, despite controversies surrounding its ownership.

During a Kenya Kwanza economic forum, Ruto revealed that he acquired the land from Former Taveta MP Basil Criticos after he helped him offset a loan, he owed the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC).

“You know even me am an elder in Mata. The Former MP Basil Criticos shared with me a small chunk of the land after I helped him offset a loan at Agricultural Finance Corporation,” he said.

Ruto asked the electorate of Taita-Taveta to support his presidential bid as he is now a resident of the county from the mere fact that he owns land there.

“I want to ask you people of Taita-Taveta will you now refuse to vote for me, and you clearly now know am a resident here,” said DP Ruto.

The property of land has put him on a collision path with the Taita Taveta County government and villagers.

Ruto is accused of diverting water to his Mata ranch as the villagers suffer due to lack of access to water.

After the purchase, he set out to fortify it by erecting an electric fence to ward off squatters.

Ruto’s bid to develop the estate has sparked off a protest and is now the subject of a bitter dispute in court.

