Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
May 16, 2022 | UDA presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua (left) addresses a public rally in Ongata Rongai where he accompanied the party's presidential flagbearer William Ruto (right)/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto, Rigathi to make first appearance in Mathira since running mate unveiling

The duo will be in Mathira, Nyeri County, for the funeral of Gachagua’s elder brother who died after battling a long illness.
IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 — Deputy President William Ruto was Tuesday sheduked to make his first appearance in Mathira since picking his running mate in the August 9 presidential election, Rigathi Gachagua.

The duo will be in Mathira, Nyeri County, for the funeral of Gachagua’s elder brother who died after battling a long illness.

The burial of James Reriani Gachagua who died aged 78 will be held at Hiriga Primary School.

They will later address a public gathering in Gatundu, Kiambu County.

Ruto settled on Gachagua as his running mate on May 15 and this will be the second public appearance for the duo ever since the announcement.

“I nominate my good friend Rigathi Gachagua to be my running mate in the August 9, 2022 presidential election,” Ruto told a news conference on Sunday.

Ruto said he chose Gachagua from other worthy candidates who made it to shortlist among them Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, Murang’a Women Representative Alice Wahome and Speaker Justin Muturi.

In accepting the nomination, Gachagua said, “this is the biggest day in my life and I trully thank you our Deputy President for the trust and confidence you have bestowed in me.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And he pledged that, “he will not let Kenyans and the Hustler nation down.”

During the press conference on Sunday, Ruto said he will sign an Executive Order during his first day in office, if he wins the election, to assign his deputy additional responsibilities which will include coordination of Cabinet activities.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

We played your song because we love your work, ODM responds to Sauti Sol

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17-  The Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) has told Kenyan band Sauti Sol that they played their ‘Extravaganza’ song at the...

42 mins ago

August Elections

Sauti Sol threatens to sue Azimio over copyright infringement

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17-  Kenyan band Sauti Sol has threatened to sue the Azimio coalition over copyright infringement. According to the team’s management, this is...

1 hour ago

Supreme Court

Supreme Court to handle 2 matters daily as it resumes sittings

A cause list published by Deputy Supreme Court Registrar also listed applications to be determined by way of written submissions pursuant to Rule 4...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Wanjigi set to name running mate today

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi is set to unveil his running mate a day after the expiry of Independent Electoral...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

PHOTOS: President Kenyatta in Abu Dhabi

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday delivered Kenya's condolence message to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Raila, Karua due in Kirinyaga for homecoming rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Azimio Coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua are today expected in Kirinyaga for homecoming...

2 hours ago

JUDICIARY

Utilize new dispute resolution methods to decongest courts, expedite justice — Koome

The launch of Nakuru Small Claims Court brought the total number of Small Claims Courts to ten.

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kindiki: I won the UDA Electoral College, opinion polls

Kindiki maintained that, regardless, he doesn’t feel shortchanged as other considerations might have edged him out of the race.

17 hours ago