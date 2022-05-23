Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy President William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga (right)/CFM

August Elections

Ruto, Raila due before IEBC on June 4 and 5 for presidency race clearance

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Azimio Coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his closest competitor Deputy President William Ruto will next week appear before poll agency for clearance to contest in the August Elections.

Odinga will appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on June 5 while Ruto is set to make a date with the poll commission on the 4.

“We have written to the electoral body reserving 4th of June to come before the chair of the commission Wafula Chebukati for clearance,” stated Josephat Nanok, the Director General in William Ruto’s campaign secretariat.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati announced that the registration of the candidates to contest for various elective seats, an exercise that will run from May 29 to June 7.

Once cleared as candidates, this will pave way for them to campaign fully during the homestretch period.

Of the 55 presidential aspirants, 14 are political parties’ flag bearers, one from a coalition party and the remaining 40 being independent candidates.

The electoral commission directed all presidential aspirants to present 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties as a pre-nomination requirement by close of business on Monday.

Chebukati stated that this will enable the poll body to commence the verification exercise before the August 9 polls.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“By the end of today all candidates should have submitted the signatures supporting their candidacy,” Chebukati stated.

The IEBC Chair made the announcement in a meeting attended by representatives for different presidential aspirants.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

11 Presidential Candidates locked out of contest after failing to present running mates

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Eleven presidential candidate have been barred from contesting in the August 9 polls after they failed to present their...

1 hour ago

crime

Suspect in Mirema shooting, ‘Denis Karani’ surrenders to DCI

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The main suspect in the killing of Samuel Mugoh Muvota in Nairobi’s Mirema has surrendered to police. According to...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Presidential candidates to present 2,000 signatures from 24 counties by end of day – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has directed all presidential aspirants to present 2,000 signatures from at least...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja urges the Church to claim a stake in politics, elect the right leaders

Sakaja reiterated his commitment to work with the clergy and other religious leaders saying that they have a role to play in mounding society...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru urges WHO member states to unite in combating pandemics

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged World Health Organization (WHO) member states to forge a united front in combating pandemics...

4 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to meet Presidential aspirants’ representatives in pre-nomination meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was on Monday set to meet with fifty-five presidential aspirants or their...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

President Kenyatta roots for expedited pre-qualification of locally-produced health products

The Head of State emphasized the need for collaboration among all stakeholders across the globe to address the existing gaps.

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Oparanya: I am ready to serve as National Treasury CS

He explained that he is up to the task but was quick to add that the task of taking charge of the Country’s Treasury...

23 hours ago