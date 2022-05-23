Ruto, Raila due before IEBC on June 4 and 5 for presidency race clearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Azimio Coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his closest competitor Deputy President William Ruto will next week appear before poll agency for clearance to contest in the August Elections.

Odinga will appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on June 5 while Ruto is set to make a date with the poll commission on the 4.

“We have written to the electoral body reserving 4th of June to come before the chair of the commission Wafula Chebukati for clearance,” stated Josephat Nanok, the Director General in William Ruto’s campaign secretariat.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati announced that the registration of the candidates to contest for various elective seats, an exercise that will run from May 29 to June 7.

Once cleared as candidates, this will pave way for them to campaign fully during the homestretch period.

Of the 55 presidential aspirants, 14 are political parties’ flag bearers, one from a coalition party and the remaining 40 being independent candidates.

The electoral commission directed all presidential aspirants to present 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties as a pre-nomination requirement by close of business on Monday.

Chebukati stated that this will enable the poll body to commence the verification exercise before the August 9 polls.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“By the end of today all candidates should have submitted the signatures supporting their candidacy,” Chebukati stated.

The IEBC Chair made the announcement in a meeting attended by representatives for different presidential aspirants.