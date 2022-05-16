Ruto pokes holes into Raila’s choice of Karua as running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has poked holes on the selection of Narc-Kenya Leader Martha Karua as a running mate and constitutional and Justice affairs Cabinet Secretary.

Ruto urged Kenyans not to vote in the Azimio coalition in the August elections as their main agenda for Kenyans is constitutional change instead of focusing on the economic welfare of the common mwananchi.

“I heard the people from Kitendawali (Odinga) has unveiled his nominee and has instructed her to look into constitutional changes.I want to ask you do you want changes in the constitution or economic transformation?” he posed.

While appointing Karua, Odinga said she will be expected to revive the quest for constitutional changes if Azimio wins.

“I want her to finalize the unfinished business of making our Constitution. I want this done because when the late Kibaki put up the Constitution we said it was a work in progress,” Odinga stated.

Ruto scoffed at Odinga calling him a man of deceit whose lies have been exposed following the imminent fallout of One Kenya Alliance from the Azimio coalition.

“Those from Azimio have split apart. You can cheat some people sometime but cannot cheat all the people all the time. They deceived us we left Jubilee but now they have deceived Moi and Kalonzo and now they have left,” said Ruto.

The United Democratic Party Leader warned the electorate against banking their vote on the Azimio coalition saying they risk being subjected to untold suffering under Odinga’s regime.

“If this people can deceive fellow leaders they will do worse to the people of Kenya. The day of reckoning has come for people of Kenya to walk away from political conmanship,” Ruto stated.