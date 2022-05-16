Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

August Elections

Ruto pokes holes into Raila’s choice of Karua as running mate

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has poked holes on the selection of Narc-Kenya Leader Martha Karua as a running mate and constitutional and Justice affairs Cabinet Secretary.

Ruto urged Kenyans not to vote in the Azimio coalition in the August elections as their main agenda for Kenyans is constitutional change instead of focusing on the economic welfare of the common mwananchi.

“I heard the people from Kitendawali (Odinga) has unveiled his nominee and has instructed her to look into constitutional changes.I want to ask you do you want changes in the constitution or economic transformation?” he posed.

While appointing Karua, Odinga said she will be expected to revive the quest for constitutional changes if Azimio wins.

“I want her to finalize the unfinished business of making our Constitution. I want this done because when the late Kibaki put up the Constitution we said it was a work in progress,” Odinga stated.

Ruto scoffed at Odinga calling him a man of deceit whose lies have been exposed following the imminent fallout of One Kenya Alliance from the Azimio coalition.

“Those from Azimio have split apart. You can cheat some people sometime but cannot cheat all the people all the time. They deceived us we left Jubilee but now they have deceived Moi and Kalonzo and now they have left,” said Ruto.

The United Democratic Party Leader warned the electorate against banking their vote on the Azimio coalition saying they risk being subjected to untold suffering under Odinga’s regime.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If this people can deceive fellow leaders they will do worse to the people of Kenya. The day of reckoning has come for people of Kenya to walk away from political conmanship,” Ruto stated.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

KANU, Affiliate OKA parties firmly in Azimio, Salat assures

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – KANU Secretary General Nick Salat has assured that affiliate parties within the One Kenya Alliance are locked behind Azimio-...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Mudavadi dismisses Raila’s choice of Karua as running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi has poured cold water on the Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s choice of...

2 hours ago

August Elections

It’s a moment for women in Kenya, Karua says after Raila chooses her as running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua says she is ready, able and willing to deliver as Azimio Presidential candidate Raila...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kalonzo ditches Azimio, picks running mate for revived State House bid

In a bid to to beat the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) deadline for submitting running mates, Kalonzo unveiled Andrew Sunkuli as his...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Karua is Raila’s running mate in August Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – Azimio Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has picked Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua as his running mate. Karua will double as...

3 hours ago

August Elections

The Kalonzo wildcard in Raila Running mate options

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – As the clocked ticked for Azimio- One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga to name his running mate...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Gideon Moi heads to SKM Centre as Kalonzo plans parallel announcement

Moi, who recommended Kalonzo to deputize the Azimio presidential candidate in the August polls, walked out of Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and headed to...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya hosts delegates from 32 countries to discuss Transnational Organized crime in Africa

 Nairobi, Kenya, May 16 – Kenya is hosting the 4th General Conference of African, the Indian Ocean, and The East Africa Association Prosecutors, 2022...

4 hours ago