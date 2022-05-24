Raila unveils team that will lead regional campaigns

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – With few days to the official gazzettement of the official campaign period, the Azimio Coalition has outlined a campaign team that will be led by Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.

The presidential team that will be led by the duo will compromise of Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, Former Gatundu South MP Peter Kenneth, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

Others include Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka,Embakasi East MP Babu Owino,Saboti MP Caleb Amisi Nominated Senator Maina Kamanda ,Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Carol Karugu and Phillip Pande.

The Jumbo movement unveiled a campaign team in nine regions in the country where the team leaders are set to engage top gear in the homestretch period before the August polls.

In Western region the campaign will be led by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya where he will be assisted by MPs Wafula Wamunyinyi ,David Eseli ,George Khaniri ,Ayub Savula ,Caleb Amisi and Emmanuel Wangwe among others.

In Rift valley region the campaigns will be led by Former Ambassador Stephen Tarus and will work closely with Cheragany MP Joshua Kuttuny,KANU Secretary General Nick Salat ,West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio and Pokot South MP David Pkosing.

In the Mt.Kenya region the campaigns will be led by Agriculture CS Peter Munya,Muranga Women Rep Sabina Chege and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

They will be assisted by Muranga gubernatorial hopeful Jamleck Kamau,Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and Laikipia Governor Ndiiritu Muriithi among others.

The coastal campaign team will be led by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.He will work with Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja,Politician Suleiman Shabhal,Mombasa Senator Abdulswamad Shariff and Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire.

In Nairobi county Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi and Public Service and Gender CAS Rachael Shebesh. The Nairobi campaign team will bring together Nairobi Gubernatorial hopeful Polycarp Igathe, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino,Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang and Mathare MP Antony Aluoch.

In Ukambani region Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana will lead the campaigns and will work in hand with Kitui Women Rep Rachel Nyamai and Machakos Gubernatorial Hopeful Nzioka Waita among others.

The campaigns in the Maa community will be led by Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku who will join hands with Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina,Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta and Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchori among others.

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani and Businessman cum politician Feisal Abass will lead campaign in the Northern Eastern of Wajir, Garissa, Mandera, Isiolo and Marsabit.

In Nyanza region Kisii Governor James Ongwae,Suba South MP Mbadi and Kisii gubernatorial hopeful Simba Arati.

For special groups Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu ,Homabay Women Rep Gladys Wanga and Rahab Muilu will lead women groups within the Azimio coalition.

The youth groups will be lead by Nominated Senator Isaac Ngugi and Philip Pande.