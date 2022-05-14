Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Raila Odinga.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila to unveil his running mate during Kamukunji rally Sunday

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14- Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga is expected to unveil his running mate on Sunday, at the historic Kamukunji grounds during a mjor rally.

According to Odinga’s allies, he will also outline his manifesto.

“I wish to invite all Nairobians in a major rally on 15th May 2022 on Sunday that will be held at famous Kamukunji Grounds our beloved the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya Raila Odinga will be the main speaker,” Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Nairobi branch Chairman George Aladwa said.

On Thursday, the eleven-member Selection Panel of eminent persons that was tasked to find a suitable running mate for presented three names to him for consideration.

The panel’s Chairperson Noah Wekesa noted that Odinga will have the final say on who he will pick to deputise him in the August polls.

Sources indicate that the three include Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

While choosing the three names, Wekesa said they considered political compatibility, personality, loyalty, their understanding of government as well challenges facing Kenya and proposals on what should be done among others.

Other factors that were considered by the panel include their electability, capacity of votes, electability, mobilization, transformative leadership, political tolerance and technical expertise in political campaigns.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
All eyes on Raila and Ruto as running mate deadline draws closer

In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wa Iria names Alfyo Onyambu as his presidential running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14- USAWA Party presidential candidate Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has nominated Alfayo Onyambu to be his running mate for the August 9...

7 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto to unveil his running mate today

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – Deputy President William Ruto is set to unveil his candidate today. Sources in his campaign team say the announcement...

5 hours ago

County News

Karua rallies women to elect transformative leaders in Aug polls

KISUMU, Kenya May 13 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has challenged women to be intentional and elect transformative leaders who will better...

1 day ago

County News

Learning disrupted as floods wreak havoc in Kisumu East

KISUMU, Kenya May 13 – Learning at several schools in Kisumu East Sub County has been disrupted by floods following heavy downpour experienced in...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

8 hardcore criminals escape from Thika police cells

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12- Eight robbery with violence suspects are on the run after they escaped from Thika police cells on Wednesday. The Directorate...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio running mate panel submits 3 names to Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- The eleven-member Selection Panel of eminent persons that was tasked to find a suitable running mate for the Azimio La...

2 days ago

CONTINUOUS VOTER LISTING

PHOTOS: President Kenyatta chairs full Cabinet meeting attended by DP Ruto

Here are some of the photos shared from State House when a President Uhuru Kenyatta chaired a full Cabinet meeting attended by his Deputy...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Over 300 Nairobi aspirants want Azimio to resolve nomination disputes before Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- Over 300 Nairobi aspirants who were eyeing seats for Members of Parliament and County Assembly, on Wednesday issued the Azimio One...

2 days ago