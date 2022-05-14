Raila to unveil his running mate during Kamukunji rally Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14- Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga is expected to unveil his running mate on Sunday, at the historic Kamukunji grounds during a mjor rally.

According to Odinga’s allies, he will also outline his manifesto.

“I wish to invite all Nairobians in a major rally on 15th May 2022 on Sunday that will be held at famous Kamukunji Grounds our beloved the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya Raila Odinga will be the main speaker,” Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Nairobi branch Chairman George Aladwa said.

On Thursday, the eleven-member Selection Panel of eminent persons that was tasked to find a suitable running mate for presented three names to him for consideration.

The panel’s Chairperson Noah Wekesa noted that Odinga will have the final say on who he will pick to deputise him in the August polls.

Sources indicate that the three include Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

While choosing the three names, Wekesa said they considered political compatibility, personality, loyalty, their understanding of government as well challenges facing Kenya and proposals on what should be done among others.

Other factors that were considered by the panel include their electability, capacity of votes, electability, mobilization, transformative leadership, political tolerance and technical expertise in political campaigns.